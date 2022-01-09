The possible friendlies that Guatemala would play

After the match against Canada was canceled, Guatemala had two possible rivals to face in the United States.

Shortly after knowing the first summoned list of Luis Fernando Tena, Inter Miami confirmed that it will not provide the stadium for the friendly between Guatemala and Canada. The duel was canceled and it seemed that the Mexican coach was not going to be able to debut on the bench of the Blue and white.

As reported by the president of the Chapina Federation, the party’s promoters assured him that they found another team that would make him a rival and that in January there will be a national team match. But not only that, there are two countries that have already approached their offer to meet at the end of this month and a new friendly could be added.

“The organizing company of the match has just contacted me and has informed me that if Canada does not go, they will look for another rival to make the commitment. They are waiting for the official communication from Canada, but they tell me that they meet that date “Gerardo Paiz declared to ESPN Digital.

The federations of Bolivia and Guyana sent a friendly offer to Fedefut to play on the FIFA date. Guatemalans are analyzing it, but They will only be able to play this match if the National League agrees to loan the players, since, they will not be obliged to do so.

These possible duels will be important for Luis Fernando Tena get to know your targets. The Mexican coach wants to try different variants before forming an 11 and consolidating it. Canada was a long-standing rival, but unfortunately they will not be able to cross for now.