The secret agreement between the mafia and the movie ‘The Godfather’

Film lovers will be celebrating on March 14 because it will be 50 years since the premiere of The Godfather, the acclaimed tape of Francis Ford Coppola that left a mark on the cinephile memory forever. Revered by many as one of the best films in history (the second behind Citizen Kane according to the list of the Institute of American Cinema), the adaptation of the novel by Mario Puzo also remains an iconic reference of cinema and of the greatest influences of the gangster genre to date.

The production is full of curiosities and anecdotes, however there is one that few know. And it is the agreement that one of the film’s producers closed with the Italian-American mafia to avoid boycotts and problems in New York during the filming and premiere.

Journalist and writer Brian Viner reviewed the story for in an article from the Daily mail, narrating an unusual anecdote that although it was half known through Harlan Lebo’s book (The Godfather Legacy: The untold story of the making of the classic Godfather trilogy, 1997), now shares details that further the production’s affiliation with the mafia.

But first, to better understand this story, we must start at the beginning. According to some, Paramount bought the rights to the novel when it was not yet finished, paying an advance of $ 10,000 that the author accepted immediately when he was drowned in debt because of the game. The deal included another $ 80,000 if the finished work was moved to the movies. Little did Puzo imagine that the film would become the highest grossing film of 1972.

The film was soon underway and in 1970 Coppola reluctantly joined the project, accepting the proposal after the financial failure of his film. THX 1138 (1971). For several months the director wrote one version of the script and Puzo another, arriving at a final sketch that was longer than what Paramount had originally requested. And then the production got down to work after closing an agreement with Marlon Brando that forced him to ensure that he would not produce any delay -due to his history of being a problematic figure in the past-, later adding Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall and the rest of the cast.

And in the middle of it all was Albert S. Ruddy, whose job as a producer was to ensure that the product came to fruition. At the same time that the production was taking place, New York had an Italian-American leader who claimed to fight for the rights of his community to banish stereotypes about the mafia and “la cosa nostra” in film and television. That was none other than Joseph Colombo, ironically the head of one of the five families that controlled the mafia in New York City.

Beyond his position in organized crime, Colombo had created in 1970 the League of Civil Rights of Italian Americans to protest against the persecution of Italians, and the stigma of gangster stereotypes. An irony of fate that has more mischief when we remember that when the press asked him about the existence of the mafia, he answered “Mafia what mafia? There is no mafia. Am I the head of a family? Yes, from my wife and my four sons and a daughter ”(New York Times). Therefore, knowing that the film was underway and that it would also be shot in his city, stood against Ruddy and Paramount, declaring war against any intention to spread the idea of ​​the existence of the mob. As published Mental Floss In 2017, Colombo had been intimidated by causing union problems, delays and other obstacles that could complicate the investment of the study. And his threats were not in vain, being one of the most important figures in organized crime at the time, the producer could not look the other way.

And then, to avoid any problems, Ruddy struck a deal with the mob.

Although Colombo never accepted responsibility, the producer began to have disturbing experiences, such as a shooting against the windows of his car, threatening calls in his office or being chased by a car. Even the Paramount subsidiary in charge of the project, Gulf & Western, received bomb threats and had to evacuate the building twice.

Thus, in early 1971 Ruddy met with Colombo and his son Anthony to discuss the film. And he did something that is unusual today: he handed them the 155-page script and assured them that the film would not establish gangster stereotypes of Italians. But Colombo was clear about what he had gone to and told him that if they removed any mention of “mafia” or “la cosa nostra” from the script and donated proceeds from the premiere to the foundation that the League had with a hospital, then it would not cause any problem to the production. And Ruddy accepted.

But now, according to the Daily Mail, we know more details of that agreement, which would have been even more extensive and specific. For example, before Joseph Colombo, other gangsters would have tried to stop production by offering $ 1 million to the studio. Or that the threats Ruddy received made him disguise himself as Groucho Marx.

However, the most striking thing we now discover is that the producer offered roles as an extra to Colombo’s associates in the film. Men who were “Murderers and extortionists” and he served them on a tray a special screening of the premiere just for them where 100 limousines crowded the doors. The movie projectionist later said that one of the “guests” had tipped him $ 1,000.

Interestingly, after the pact was sealed, the locations that until then had refused to lend themselves to the filming – such as a Brooklyn funeral home or a Staten Island house that they wanted to use as Don Corleone’s home – were miraculously available. However, Gulf & Western executives trilled upon learning of the deal, its shares fell on the stock market and Ruddy was fired, although he was rehired at Coppola’s insistence.

The premiere was a complete success. In a few days The Godfather had amassed a fortune at the American box office by beating the record for What the wind took away, movie theaters had queues that reached several hours of wait, and Coppola began receiving fan letters signed by filmmakers like Frank Capra and David Lean.

Producer Albert S. Ruddy (left) and actor Marlon Brando (1924 – 2004) on the set of ‘The Godfather’, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, in Little Italy, Manhattan, New York City, 1972. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images)

And what happened to Joseph Colombo? Well, curiously, he never got to see the finished film because the same day that Coppola was filming the assassination attempt on Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) on June 28, 1971, four streets away Colombo was shot three times in the head and neck during an act politician protesting against stereotypes in his community. The killer was Jerome A. Johnson, a man disguised as a photojournalist at the event. He was killed instantly by gunfire by Colombo’s bodyguards.

For his part, Colombo spent 7 years in a coma and finally died in 1978. Although his family always blamed his rival Joe Gallo for the attack, who was killed a year later, the police concluded that Johnson acted alone after an argument days ago .

As you can see, every great movie has a great story behind it.

