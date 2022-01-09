The shocking collapse of a ravine on some boats with tourists that caused a tragedy in Brazil

Admin 1 hour ago World Leave a comment 25 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Place where the accident occurred in Capitólio, Minas Gerais.

Image source, Divulgation

Caption,

Place where the accident occurred in Capitólio, Minas Gerais.

At least seven people died and 30 were injured this Saturday after a tourist speedboat accident between the canyons of a lake in the Brazilian town of Capitólio, in the state of Minas Gerais (southeast).

The information was given by the Fire Department during the afternoon, adding that the number of victims could still rise.

Four boats were hit by a large rock fragment that broke off a ravine and fell. Two of those boats suffered a direct hit and sank in the accident.

Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, spokesman for the Minas Gerais Fire Department, said in a video sent to the press that at least two of the confirmed deaths are men, although until that moment they had not been identified.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Gasoline and diesel prices today January 7 in Mexico

The prices of gasoline and diesel in Mexico for this Friday, January 7, 2022, average …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved