The shocking videos that show how the PNC was ambushed in Nahualá and tries to flee amid attacks and bullets – Prensa Libre

Both municipalities maintain a long-standing territorial conflict that on several occasions has triggered confrontations with the result of deaths and injuries, such as blockades on the Inter-American route.

The situation became tense again this Friday, January 7, in Nahualá, Sololá, where residents have attacked the security forces that remain in the place due to the state of siege that governs that municipality and Santa Catarina Ixtahaucán, after the mascare registered in December 2021.

The state of siege was imposed by the government with the intention of retaking control; However, groups of armed villagers have attacked the security forces as recorded this Friday.

Videos have been shared on social networks of how residents have attacked agents of the National Civil Police (PNC), ambushed and chased them to attack them.

In the recordings the detonations against the uniformed men are heard, while they try to protect themselves and take care of their companions, in the face of the tense situation that exists.

In one of the recordings, it is evidenced when a group of people armed with sticks attack PNC agents who are traveling in a car patrol.

In one of the videos it is heard that the agents shout “hurry up, divers to run, let’s go and be careful with the companion”, to flee from their attackers.

Firearm detonations continue, and police and soldiers help the wounded to protect them.

The police cars are being used as ambulances to transport wounded officers.

The tension continues, and in another of the recordings, wounded officers are seen lying on a dirt road.

Help in the middle of bullets

One of the images reveals when police officers help their partner with a wound to the face and also try to get rid of the bullets.

Ambushed

Another obstacle that the security forces found was a large log on a dirt road, the group of uniformed men joined to remove it, while their lives are still in danger.

“Get out, get out”

In another video it is heard that the agents shout “come out, come out” in the midst of the anguish that they live in Nahualá.

The streets of Nahualá have become a battlefield this Friday, in which contingents of the PNC and soldiers are observed trying to get to safety, while residents act with impunity.

“We are very exposed”

In another panoramic shot, a police officer is heard saying “here we are very exposed.”

Then, between the detonations, it is observed when the PNC tries to leave the conflict area.

Police killed and injured by the situation in Nahualá are reported.