The third wave in NY

For the third consecutive year, New York is once again the focus of attention and concern due to the high number of infections that the new variant of the Covid-19 in the region, especially in Manhattan.

The new strain omicron In a few weeks it has managed to generate various chains of infections with a trend similar to that registered in March 2020, with the difference that now 90% of older adults are fully vaccinated and 82% of people over 12 years of age are also , resulting in fewer hospitalizations and fortunately fewer deaths, however the figures are on the rise. On average there are 38 daily deaths from Covid in New York City, nothing to do with the almost 3,000 fatalities that were recorded at the worst moment of 2020.

According to data from the CDC, at the national level, it is estimated that there are about 500 thousand daily infections, of which 70,426 are registered in the state of New York, and 39,205 cases in Manhattan. More than half of the infections are concentrated in New York City and the five neighboring counties, thereby creating some anxiety due to the issue of health risk to which we all owe respect and attention, but also due to the possible economic consequences that may arise. may eventually present, in the face of new restrictions imposed by local and state authorities.

For now, the municipality of NY has become the first mayor’s office that requires all public and private service workers to be fully vaccinated in order to enter their work centers, with exceptions that must be justified and accredited, as they are religious or health matters. The provision may be controversial before the courts and may surely be presented to the Supreme Court, in the case of constitutional rights that are derived from individual guarantees that every person has, to exercise their freedoms of religion or of their own right to healthHowever, constitutional judges must also assess the meaning of the public interest and how to harmonize the general interest with individual rights.

I believe that it can also be understood as a national security issue, being a sensitive issue for the public health of many people who, for reasons of having pre-established diseases, are highly vulnerable to such a degree that their lives are at stake. I also believe that there are issues of high economic impact that affect the finances of an entire country.

Previous experience from the years 2020 and 2021 tells us that the worst part of the chain of infections occurs during winter. February and March have been the worst months, but this time there is a big difference, because we have more information, more people vaccinated and greater awareness of the adverse effects that Covid has on our health.

Like many co-workers, I caught Covid at the beginning of the first wave, in March 2020, and at the beginning of last month I was positive about the new variant. In both cases, fortunately I was asymptomatic and I have had no repercussions to regret. I am convinced that vaccines make a difference.

I hope that we are facing the third and last wave of Covid, so that next spring we will see a new moment of our lives flourish.

Consul General of Mexico in New York.

@Jorge_IslasLo