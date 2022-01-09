The UPV / EHU professor and neurologist, Mar Mendibe, among the one hundred best Forbes doctors for the fourth consecutive year

The doctor in Medicine and Surgery from the University of the Basque Country, Mar Mendibe Bilbao, has been highlighted as one of the hundred best doctors in Spain for the fourth consecutive year, in the list prepared by Forbes magazine.

Mendibe combines teaching, research and clinical practice and is specialized in neurology, with special dedication to multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neuroimmune diseases.

The professor of Neurosciences at the UPV / EHU Faculty of Medicine and Nursing, Mar Mendibe, in addition to teaching, works as a Specialist in Neurology at the Cruces University Hospital Service. He is also a member of the Neuroimmunology group of the Biocruces Bizkaia institute.

Mar Mendibe Bilbao

Associate Professor of the Department of Neurosciences at the University of the Basque Country. He completed his doctoral thesis on “Natural History of Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis in the Population Cohort of Multiple Sclerosis of Bizkaia” with Cum Laude qualification and continues to do research on this topic.

He was part of the advisory council of the (ECTRIMS) and is currently part of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Neurology Society (SEN) as Member of the Teaching and Accreditation Area. He has received several awards and special mentions for the best scientific communications on Multiple Sclerosis (2006, 2013) by the Spanish Society of Neurology.

She works as a medical advisor to various patient associations. Likewise, it carries out an intense informative work in the dissemination of knowledge of Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. In recent years, he has worked with a special interest in the digital transformation of health, Value Medicine and e-Health.