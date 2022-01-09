The “Villa Clara” is ready for the 61st National Baseball Series!

With the best driver in its history at the helm, Pedro Jova, the team that will represent Villa Clara in the 61 National Baseball Series, which will begin on January 23, was announced in the morning of this Saturday, January 8. , with the added incentive of celebrating 60 years since the founding of these classic baseball players, on January 14, 1962.

Leandro Turiño is back on the Leopards roster. (Photo: Carolina Vilches Monzón) The corralillense Elicel Arrechavaleta, one of the newcomers in the orange cast. (Photo: Carolina Vilches Monzón) Magdiel Alfredo Gómez, leader in stolen bases last season. (Photo: Carolina Vilches Monzón)

Although it will be difficult to return to the forefront of the national series, in which it has been considered one of the four historical teams, the followers of the orange team hope that its representation will show a better image than in the last contest, in which it stayed. on the 13th floor, which is not the position that belongs to him either.

To realize the purpose of leaving the sotanero places, the task was entrusted to Pedro Jova, the mentor who guided the villagers in their golden five-year period in the 90s of last century, with three pegueta titles and two runner-ups.

On the arm of Javier Mirabal several victories are expected. (Photo: Carolina Vilches Monzón)

Villa Clara Team Receivers: Los Leopardos have a masked quartet made up of Ariel Pestano Rosado (SCL), who returns from Granma after having enjoyed the crown with Los Alazanes; Julio Enrique Miranda Manso (REM), Jesús Daniel Olivera León (REM) and Luis Darío Machado Santana (SCL). Infielders: Reidel Pedraza Fernández (SCL), Yurién Vizcaíno Rodríguez (SCL), Ariel Alejandro Díaz Pared (SCL), Juan Carlos Rojas López (CAM), Frank Carlos Reyes Muñoz (CAI), Christian Leandro Rodríguez García (CIF), Magdiel Alfredo Gómez Ciscal (SCL) —leader in stolen bases last season with 26 scams—, Yeniet Pérez Romero (REM) and Yuri Marcos Fernández de Armas (SCL). Gardeners: The 20-season veteran Andy Zamora Farre (COR) —one of the few who excelled in the Orange offense in the previous round—, Leandro Daimar Turiño Thompson (PLA), Yosbel Alexander Borges Arango (SAG), Elicel Arrechavaleta García ( COR-Novato), Ottoniel González Véliz (CAM) and Mailón Tomás Alonso Toledo (SCL), a forester who is also capable of shooting. Launchers: The experienced Freddy Asiel Álvarez Sáez (COR) and Alain Sánchez Machado (CIF) lead the corps of serpentineros, which is completed by Eriel Carrillo Suárez (CIF), Javier Mirabal Espinosa (PLA), Oscar Ernesto Hernández Horta (SCL-left-handed), Yasmany Hernández Rojas (ENC), Pedro Manuel Castillo Pérez (MAN-left-handed), Randy Cueto Pérez (CAM), Raider Alfonso Martínez (CIF), Jordys Martínez Amaya (REM), Oscar Luis Aveillé Olivera (SCL), and newcomers Luis Enrique Medina (SCL) and José Carlos Quesada Darias (PLA). Booking: ANDloy Jesús Ferrer Beovides (REM-rookie), Víctor Manuel Hernández Machado (SCL-rookie), Eddy Howard Díaz Pérez (SCL-left-handed), Marino Fernando Cárdenas Álvarez (Havana-rookie), Dairon Daniel Casanova Elutir (PLA-rookie), Jorge Félix Castillo Dueñas (STG), Isael Hernández Martínez (SCL) and Daniel Condes González (SCL). Direction: Manager Pedro Jova Pérez will be accompanied by coach Francisco Javier Carbonell Doménigo, the assistants Luis Guillermo Jova Quey and Oscar Machado Acosta, the general trainer Humberto Marcos Guevara Servilla, the pitching coaches José Ramón Riscart Caballero and Arael Sánchez Cabello, as well as José Miguel Montes de Oca (chargebates), Oscar Alejandro Acosta Olalde (doctor), Francisco Figueredo Piñeiro (physiotherapist), Ernesto Fuentes Domínguez (psychologist), Rosbel Díaz Rodríguez (statistician), Miguel Ángel Montejo Marín (delegate), and the provincial commissioner is the former second baseman of the teams of Villa Clara Ramón Virgilio Moré Flaqué.

Finally, we recall that this Saturday, January 8, marks the 56th anniversary of the inauguration of the Augusto César Sandino stadium, with a match in which Centrales dominated Industriales, four runs to three, with the first victory in the national series for Rolando Macías, the Musician from San Fernando de Camarones.