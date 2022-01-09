The widow of Martín Elías showed her figure after bariatric surgery

Photo taken from Instagram @ DayanaJaimes55

The journalist Dayana jaimes, widow of the singer vallenato Martin Elias, has attracted the attention of his followers for several months because of the physical changes he has presented. As mentioned by La FM, these changes have been occurring since the woman was married to the artist and when he was still alive.

However, there have been several episodes in which the woman has surprised her followers, the first of which occurred at the end of 2020 when she said that she had lost 20 kilos after having undergone bariatric surgery and the change was more than unavoidable.

In her most recent appearance on her Instagram account, the Colombian used her Instagram account to interact with her followers through the famous ‘questions and answers’ box that she called “Happy 2022! What do they want to see or know?.

In this activity, one of the curious Internet users wanted to see how he had changed from the moment he decided to undergo surgery to how his figure looks today, so Jaimes had to resort to looking in his photographic gallery for an image when he weighed 20 kilos more.

In the first postcard, Dayana Jaimes is seen wearing a quite baggy lemon green dress and her face shows the extra kilos, while in a second photograph she appears wearing a pink top and a lycra to go to the gym, which indicates that she is dedicated to taking care of her figure much more.

“I just made the image so that you can see a before and after not only of my surgery, but also of a change in my life that I have had, where exercise has been essential to achieve my goals,” wrote the communicator in her stories of Instagram.

In addition, he added some emotional phrases for his followers about self-love:

“Accepting to make that change has been one of the best decisions of my life, I do not seek to be any type of stereotype of a woman, I only seek to feel good about myself and be happy.”

Here is the image of Dayana Jaimes :

The reactions to the words of Jaimes did not take long to appear as the entertainment portal ‘Rastreando Famosos’ was in charge of replicating the content of Martín Elías’ widow and about 1,200 Internet users have praised the attitude of the communicator, while others prefer see her as she looked before.

Some of the most prominent comments are:

“It was very beautiful, as a woman I wish her the best of the best, I am a faithful follower of the vallenatos of the respected husband”, “Admirable change of image and lifestyle, overcoming the crisis that with strength that without God I would not have achieved it “,” She looks much younger now “,” So before I was not happy “,” What a beauty of a woman “, among others.

The story focuses on family memories after the death of Diomedes and on the main company of Rafael Santos, who became Martín’s father and accompanied him throughout his career. The eldest of the Díaz Acosta is part of the production as an actor. But, this type of productions seeks to tell the biography of a real character, the criticisms are focused on those aspects, which are left off the screens.

That is the position of Dayana Jaimes, ‘La mona linda’, as Martín Elías called her, who was the love of the singer’s life and accompanied him until his death. For her, as she told Semana Magazine, there is a determining part of the life of the deceased vallenato that is not included in the production that premieres tonight.

“It is not the story of Martín Elías. In the history of Martín Elías I was there, my daughter was there, his son was, other people, family, friends and very important people who are not told in history. All these novels have a fictional part, another that is real. They never counted on me, I did not reach an agreement with them, “the woman told the magazine.

