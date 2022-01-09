“There could be incriminating evidence”: Experts suggest why Alec Baldwin does not want to hand over his cell phone to the authorities

The actor’s phone number was initially requested by investigators, who suspect it contains key conversations related to the fatal shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie “Rust.”

The American actor Alec Baldwin still does not comply with the order of the judge who in mid-December urged him to hand over his cell phone to the Police in relation to the investigation into the fatal shooting while filming the movie ‘Rust’, in which lost his life the director of photography Halyna hutchins, and experts suggest there may be a number of reasons for this.

“There could be incriminating evidence on the phone, or it could be for privacy reasons,” Kevin Kearon, a former Nassau district attorney and current criminal defender, said Saturday in an interview with The New York Post. “If you deleted text messages or call logs, then I would face the possibility of a criminal contempt. Or if there are personal messages, for example between him and his wife, it is not surprising that he does not want them in the public domain. “

Baldwin’s phone was originally requested by investigators, who suspect it contains key conversations related to the fatal incident. However, the actor refused to give them the device and demanded a court order, something that “is not consistent with his initial promise to cooperate with law enforcement agencies,” according to Kearon.

“It certainly looks suspicious“, admitted the lawyer, who does not rule out that the text messages on the phone contradict previous statements by Baldwin.

On the other hand, investigators could also look for evidence to show that other people were at fault, such as text messages saying “‘Oh my God, I didn’t search the gun’ or ‘I hired someone who is not competent’, anything. that it is incriminating or that it can shed more light and give more context, “says fellow criminal defense attorney Louis Shapiro.

However, Shapiro concludes that not likely that there is “damaging” information for Baldwin on the mobile, as he has given interviews to the police, so “we must assume that he and his lawyers knew what was on that phone so that they did not contradict each other.”