there would be numerous deaths and more than 60 injured – Telemundo 62

New York City authorities called the fire in a 19-story apartment building in the Bronx one of the worst in the city in more than 30 years.

The Fire Department (FDNY) commissioner said he expects “numerous deaths” after identifying at least 63 people with varying levels of smoke and fire injuries. At least 32 people were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The vast majority of the casualties suffered severe smoke inhalation, said FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro. Firefighters who entered the building found victims on all floors of the building.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in New York City,” Mayor Eric Adams said at an evening news conference.

The department estimates that 200 of its members responded to the 19-story residential building in East 181st Street in Fordham Heights around 11:00 a.m. The fire was brought under control shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Videos circulating on social media show thick smoke billowing from the lower levels of the building where firefighters appeared to focus their attention.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted a warning to nearby residents so that they close the open windows and avoid the smoke.

Fire chiefs were available to investigate the cause of the fire, but the commissioner said he does not believe investigators will consider the source to be suspicious.