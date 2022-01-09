These were the romantic vacations of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- For thousands of people, the relationships of their favorite celebrities are always a topic of conversation that makes them very curious to learn more about it, such as the couple of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, who They have been together for just over five years.

Both the actor and the model have tried keep your relationship private, so they always stay away from the press and the paparazzi, to the point of making their courtship a total mystery.

That is why both decided to take a break outside the comfort of their homes and with the intention of not being photographed so that no one harasses them, Morrone and DiCaprio they fled to St. Barth to enjoy the sun, the humidity and the sea.

However, what they did not expect is that the media would be on them and discover the exact place where they were having a pleasant moment, because celebrities were caught in swimsuits having a good time swimming, these images caused a stir among his millions of fans.

Some of the photographs went viral on social networks after the protagonist of “Titanic” show your affection in a tender hug from behind to his girlfriend Camila.

Twitter / @ NewsDiCaprioBR



For its part, the actor’s partner looked incredible with a bikini that highlighted her best curves by wearing a swimsuit tied in two laces at the hips while the top looked like a piece of lingerie. In addition, another element that stood out about the model is that she preferred not to use makeup, revealing her natural beauty.

After the tender hug between the couple, Leonardo DiCaprio decided to carry Morrone and then give him a passionate kiss in front of the sea, so he shows her affection and bThis scenery made the scene a bit more romantic.