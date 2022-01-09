They say goodbye to the legendary Sidney Poitier

Washington. The world of politics and entertainment in the United States said goodbye this Friday to Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win an Oscar as a leading actor, whom they remembered as the great symbol of the civil rights movement in Hollywood.

Through his groundbreaking roles and unique talent, Sidney Poitier embodied dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. It also opened the doors to a generation of actors ”, expressed in social networks the former US president Barack Obama (2009-2017).

The former president accompanied his message with a photograph with Poitier and his wife, Michelle Obama, of when he decorated the actor in 2009 with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civil award in the United States.

Also the television presenter Oprah Winfrey published on her social networks a photograph of Poitier, who died this Friday at the age of 94, with an emotional farewell message.

“It was an honor to have had him as a teacher, friend, brother and confidant. The highest respect for his magnificent and eloquent life. He treasured it. I adored it. He had a huge soul that I will always cherish, ”said Winfrey.

For her part, the actress and producer Viola Davis stressed that Poitier was “a great one” and revealed that the interpreter’s work changed her life “radically”.

“The dignity, normality, strength, excellence, and sheer electricity that he brought to his roles showed us that we, as blacks, matter !!! It was an honor, “he wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, actress Whoopi Goldberg expressed her condolences and stressed that Poitier taught her to “reach for the stars.”

“I would write in the sky in letters a thousand feet high: To the Lord, with love. Sidney Poitier, rest in peace ”, emphasized Goldberg in Twitter.

Morgan Freeman was another figure in the world of cinema who praised Poitier with a message in which he assured that “Sidney” was his inspiration, his light and his friend. “I send my love to Joanna (Shimkus) and her family,” Freeman wrote alongside a picture of the two hugging.

Also actor Denzel Washington said that “it was a privilege to have been friends with Sidney Poitier”, whom he defined as “a gentleman who opened the doors” to many actors.

The actor, composer, singer and activist Harry Belafonte, who shared the screen with Poitier several times, described him as “a friend and companion”, with whom he tried “to make the world a little better”.

For his part, the former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger revealed that Poitier was “the most dignified man” he has ever known.

The death of Poitier was confirmed this Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas in a statement in which it did not specify the cause of death of the legendary actor, born in Miami in 1927 and of natural parents from the island of Cat .

Considered the first black ‘dandy’ in Hollywood, Poitier was the symbol of Hollywood during the civil rights movement and left after his death a trace of rectitude, elegance and know-how that no other actor has been able to impersonate like him in more than fifty years of career that he leaves behind.

On the other hand, the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, also regretted the death of Poitier on Friday, whom he defined as “one of the best actors” in the country and who he stressed that “he changed the world.”

“Jill and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Sidney Poitier, the only actor and activist of his generation whose work had so much dignity, power and grace that it changed the world on and off the big screen,” he said in a statement.

Biden said that Poitier “was more than one of the best actors in our history”, since his participation in films such as “The Defiant Ones” or “A Raisin in the Sun” reflected “the racial attitudes” that were in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s.

He underscored his “unwavering greatness and poise” and praised that with his work Poitier “helped open the hearts of millions and changed the way America viewed itself.”

In addition, he recalled that Poitier was the son of tomato growers in the Bahamas, that he became the first black man to win the Oscar for best leading actor and that “he paved a way for our nation to follow.”