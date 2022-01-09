They should give the 10 of Cruz Azul to Charly Rodríguez but for this he does not have it

Charly Rodríguez was key in Cruz Azul’s victory against Xolos.

January 08, 2022 23:09

The Blue Cross He began the tournament with an important 2-0 victory against Xolos de Tijuana, and he did so with the presentation of his new reinforcements, among which he undoubtedly stood out Charly rodriguez, who also scored the first goal of the game.

Charly rodriguez won the applause from the rostrum after his good performance, however, Juan Reynoso decided to go out at minute 68 of the game for Romulo Otero, who wears the number 10 shirt in the Blue Cross for having arrived as a darling of the celestial directive.

Knoll has not had the participation that the player with that number should have, since the previous tournament he only played in 3 games and added 3% of the minutes, so the fans could begin to ask that Charly use 10 next season, well Knoll also does not seem to have the attitude to run as the former player of Striped.

Although he arrived as a free player according to Transfermarkt, Romulo Otero would have a high salary in the Blue Cross, because according to the Salary Sport portal, the Venezuelan would be receiving around 17.1 million pesos a year despite how little he has played.

