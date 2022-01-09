They study traditional medicine from black communities in Oaxaca

OAXACA, Oax. January 8, 2022.- The UANM University Program for Cultural Diversity and Interculturality shared the book ‘Protection and cure. Traditional medicine in black communities of the Costa Chica of Oaxaca ‘by Céline Marie-Jeanne Demol.

The project for this book was born in 2010 when the author traveled to the community of Charco Redondo where she learned from the inhabitants their ways of thinking about the world, living it, their customs, their difficulties as a marginalized black people.

From that first meeting, the desire to continue working with the Afro-Mexican population was born in Céline Marie-Jeanne Demol.

In the introductory text of the book they point out that “it is part of the construction of knowledge tools as part of normal university work and that of its transfer to society, responding to the needs that it manifests and that, we, accompany in the sense of achieve constitutional and statistical recognition of the Afro-descendant black population in Mexico today ”.

This book gives us an approach to the conceptions of the body and life that the black peoples of the Costa Chica of Oaxaca have, from their own perspective

It is also the basis for a medium-term project with the population of these communities on such fundamental issues as health, disease, life and death, the presence of those who are there, those who heal and those who were ahead of us.

Céline Marie-Jeanne Demol is an ethnologist, has a master’s degree in applied anthropology in ethnographic research, anthropological theory and intercultural relations from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and another in medical anthropology and international health from the Rovira i Virgili University of Tarragona, Spain.

Here you can download in digital format the book ‘Protection and cure. Traditional medicine in black communities of the Costa Chica of Oaxaca ‘: https://bit.ly/3t76jXE