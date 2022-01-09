This is Ricky Martin’s level of studies

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin She has just turned 50 and celebrated it as a family in her native Puerto Rico with her loved ones, her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan Yosef, and the couple’s four children, Matteo, Valentino, Renn and Lucía. From there the artist shared some postcards with his fans and showed the good time that is happening.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra file

In a few days he will return to the city of Los Angeles where he has lived for a long time and will resume his work commitments such as the dates of his international tour that began in the last quarter of 2021. Today Ricky Martin He is one of the most established and successful artists, but getting here was a long job.

Ricky Martin Throughout his three decades of career he traveled a long path of effort, perseverance, improvement and study. As soon as he completed his high school studies, Ricky Martin knew that his dream was to be a great singer and he began to do it. In 1984 he was part of the musical group ‘Menudo’ and never stopped singing.

In parallel, he worked as a model due to his talent, charisma and beauty and took acting courses since he made his television debut in the ’90s while living in New York City and took his first steps as an international artist who with running of the time it conquered so much the Latin mark as the Anglo-Saxon.

Ricky Martin he runs out of seats every time he steps on the stage and his songs are always the most listened to in the international rankings. He also has a huge virtual fandom that follows him closely on social networks where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes.