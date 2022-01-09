This is the powerful drone capable of carrying 45 kilos for two hours

Drones have long been used for multiple uses, far beyond simple entertainment or recording aerial videos to achieve spectacular panoramas. And it is that the applications that a vehicle of contained size can achieve, capable of flying from one place to another without people on board and with reduced energy consumption are really wide.

One of the latest innovations in the drone sector designed to transport goods quickly and precisely and even to areas of very difficult access is the so-called Firefly. Thanks to its significant load capacity, the considerable maximum duration of its flight and its versatility, it opens up new possibilities in its segment.

Firefly, the powerful drone capable of carrying 45 kilos for two hours. Parallel Flight Technology

Developed by the American start-up Parallel Flight Technology, in collaboration with NASA, this vehicle is not a conventional drone, but an alternative with autonomous mobility capacity that weighs just over 54 kg, measures almost a meter in height and has a wingspan of 1.6 m. Its propellers are 1 meter long and it is equipped with a 60 V, 5,000 mAh battery.

Proportions

The drone weighs just over 54 kg, measures almost a meter in height and has a wingspan of 1.6 m



The Firefly uses a technology called Parallel Hybrid designed by its manufacturer that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric one. Notably, it provides a two-hour flight time when carrying a 45kg load. According to Parallel Flight Technology, this is ten times longer than any existing similar solution.

In case only up to 18 kg of cargo need to be carried, this drone can fly for four hours, while if the load is up to 4.5 kg, that flight time increases up to seven hours. The capabilities of the Firefly are in the process of continuing to improve because, as reported by the American start-up, it could transport up to 450 kilos at specific times.

And all this without overlooking that it can reach top speeds of up to 160 km / h. The drone has already been tested and has shown that it can be a great solution for fighting forest fires. Likewise, it is able to deliver any type of supplies in areas affected by natural disasters, being able to fly even in zero visibility environments, which is something that helicopters cannot do.

Urgent transport

The flying vehicle can reach top speeds of up to 160 km / h

The Firefly can also be useful for healthcare logistics for the delivery of medicines, vaccines or medical equipment such as defibrillators, among many other elements. In addition, it allows a multitude of uses within sectors such as industrial logistics, being able to make many transport operations safer and more efficient.

The start-up Parallel Flight Technology ensures that it will have the first units of its Firefly ready to deliver to customers throughout this year. At the moment, the price that this versatile drone will have has not been made public. If you want to see it in greater detail and in flight, you just have to take a look at the video that accompanies this article.