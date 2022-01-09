this mobile falls below 200 euros in its most powerful configuration

The realme 8i is yours for 179.90 euros at El Corte Inglés, a good discount for one of the best cheap mobiles of the moment.

The realme 8i It is one of the mobiles that we have recommended the most since it went on the market in October 2021. It became the new rival to beat, as it offers a 120 Hz screen for a scandal price. If you are looking for a cheap mobile that behaves well in every way, now you can get the 4GB + 64GB realme 8i for 179.90 euros in The English Court.

We are talking about the most powerful version of the terminal, which has a regular price of 219.90 euros. Without a doubt, it is one of the best terminals that you can buy below 200 euros, with a fluid screen, a powerful “gaming” processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. Also, it is really in this purple version that we recommend you.

Buy the realme 8i on sale in its most powerful version

The realme 8i is a beautiful mobile in either of its two colors, although the purple one seems more original. It is a terminal with a good build quality that, despite its large battery, it is not heavy when we have it in our hands. Its front is almost completely occupied by a 6.6 inch LCD screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is the differential characteristic of the realme 8i, since these 120 Hz are not at all common in such cheap models.

Under the chassis works the MediaTek Helio G96, a “gaming” processor that offers better performance than expected, especially when playing games. It is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. By the way, this realme 8i will update to Android 12 in April 2022.

The main camera of the terminal is 50 MP, And the truth is that you get good photographic results for your price. It is accompanied by two more cameras: a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 16 MP. Regarding the fingerprint reader, it is located on the right side.

Autonomy is another of the strengths of this realme 8i, which equips a 5,000 mAh battery that reaches the whole day without complications, as we saw in the analysis. If you deactivate 120 Hz, this autonomy could be even greater. In addition, it is compatible with 18W fast charge.

