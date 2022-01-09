This said Rafael Villeda about the arrival of Pablo Lavallén to Olympia

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.– Rafael Villeda, president of Olimpia Sports Club, manifested itself on social media after hiring Pablo Lavallén as technical director of Los Albos.

The Argentine who arrives with strong pressure at the white institute, has all the confidence of the president of the team.

“Welcome Professor @pablohlavallen to our dear @CDOlimpia Together, Players, Coaching Staff and Board of Directors will go forward with this new challenge. I am sure that it will also have the support of the best fans in the world! #VamosPorMas #ReyDeCopas”, said the boss de los Albos on his Twitter account.

Lavallén will arrive in the next few days with his coaching staff to begin work prior to the start of the Clausura tournament in Honduras.

The Argentine coach will be accompanied by Javier Claut, as a technical assistant, Franco Saita, physical trainer and Javier Sodero, goalkeeper coach.

Pablo Lavallén began his career in football in the lower River plate and for six years he participated in the first division team, where he reached three national championships and in 1996 he was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores with the Millionaires.

Retired in 2007 from professional football, Lavallén has been without managing since 2019, after a regular season with him. Colon from Argentina.