this summery Xiaomi product is a success

Xiaomi has sold more than two million units of this type of product.

Xiaomi is one of the firms that have been “hitting” the most in recent years. A company that not only knows how to make smartphones with an unbeatable value for money but is also launching interesting household products they are being a complete bestseller.

And if not, they tell the type of product that we bring you next. And it is that the air conditioners of the Chinese firm already have sold a staggering two million units. And if they sell so much … it will be for a reason.

Xiaomi manages to sell two million units of its most popular air conditioner

As we can well read in Gizmochina, the Chinese company has announced that in just one year (2021), they have sold more than two million units of their air conditioners and that therefore they will continue working on these products and it is that apparently, they are quite profitable.

Under the name MIJIA Air, they are the best-selling models in Asian stores. The reason for the success of these products not only it is its minimalist design that fits perfectly in any corner of the house, but also its multitude of functionalities without forgetting, of course, its really competitive prices.

All this has made two million households have relied on Xiaomi to cool their home during the hottest days of the year. Of course we cannot forget that Xiaomi also has in addition to wall air conditioners, air conditioners or floor fans perfect to be able to move them from room to room.

This Xiaomi air conditioner is paired with the Mi Band so you can sleep cool

Therefore, if this summer any of you are thinking of installing or renovating the air conditioning, Xiaomi’s can be a more than safe choice.

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe