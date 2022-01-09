This would be America’s plan B after Brian Ocampo’s option fell

The Eagles of America would already have a target in the Stove Soccer for the position of winger on the right, after withdrawing from the negotiations for Brian Ocampo.

The Eagles of America They did not stay with their wings crossed when all kinds of possibility of having the Uruguayan striker fell Brian Ocampo, one of the main players who had sounded in the Stove Soccer to join a staff of Santiago Solari that is still being assembled for him Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX it already started.

The story is already known. The interest cream blue for the charrúa it arose, mainly, because from the first of January of this year it was free of the National Football Club and, for this reason, it was presented as an alternative, in theory, accessible, since only the salary had to be coordinated. However the Handbag He filed a claim for training rights and everything got complicated.

So he Stove Soccer proposes again to another foreigner for the needs suffered by the scheme of Santiago Solari. And coincidentally, the solution would be found in a namesake. According to the am.mx portal, the Eagles of America they would be in talks with Pablo Solari, a 20-year-old Argentine attacker who is active in the Colo-Colo From Chile.

Who is Pablo Solari the new name that sounds in America?

Pablo Solari He is 20 years old, he was born on March 20, 2001 in Arizona, saint Louis, Argentina and measures 1.81 mts. His first steps were taken in Cordoba workshops of his country and in November 2020 he crossed the mountain range to join the Colo-Colo from chili, a set with which it has a contract signed until December 31, 2025.

In total, in the Cacique He has played 38 games, which reached him to score five goals and register three assists. It is projected both from the extreme to the right and to the left. Not less data, between the end of December and the beginning of January of this year, the Chilean cast paid the Cordobans 1.3 million dollars for 80 percent of the pass.