Three rules to get rich no matter your salary, according to a millionaire investor

Last year, the author and millionaire Philipp J. Müller published his book “Geld Richitig”, in which he explains the keys for a person to become rich regardless of the money they earn each month or their job. In fact, the book was well received and has achieved a large number of sales.

According to Müller anyone can be rich, as long as, learn to think like a person with a lot of money. But warn, that someone’s life wealthy It is not how it is shown in the movies: fame and waste.

Be a Millionaire means to become a responsible and conscientious consumer, Who knows manage your money because save, avoid debt, control your expenses and analyze each step you are going to take in financial terms.

Müller does know about that. He studied investing principles when he was in school and, at just 23 years old, founded his first investment company. His experience and trajectory have allowed him to know the secrets to achieving financial independence.

“For me, [independencia económica] It means being able to do what I want every day and for as long as I want. Above all, I want to spend a lot of time with my family, “said the writer to the magazine. GQ.

The man gave some of the advice in his book for the aforementioned publication. As it is, these are the keys to getting rich no matter how much you earn.

Try to save as much as possible iStock

The expert assures that, on a daily basis, people must wondering if they want to enjoy short or long term. “You want to spend money on the fifth pair of shoes today because you think you need them, but then you only wear them once.”

Therefore, he advises not waiting to see how much money is left over at the end of the month, but always saving a fixed part of your salary as soon as you get paid.

Furthermore, Müller believes that save at all times, not just with your salary. Check what are the expenses in which you can find potential savings, For example, consider that less money can be spent eating at home and avoiding payments that are not really necessary.

“Many people do not realize how much money they can save if they decide to take food and drinks from home to the office,” he said.

Although it may seem difficult at first, over time people become more aware of their finance.

Avoid unnecessary purchases iStock

“You wonder if you really need to have status symbols like an expensive mobile phone or a big car ”. In that sense, the expert highlights that there are expenses that are not necessary and are actually whims motivated by advertising.

Although it is true that you can indulge yourself, analyze if you are really in the economic capacity to buy something so expensive. In a nutshell, don’t buy anything you can’t afford or won’t get the most out of. This rule applies to clothing, accessories, technology, and vacations.

”There is also great potential for savings on vacations. Does it really have to be the long-distance trip, where you quickly spend two or three months of salary? ”He questioned.

At this point it is also important that do not shop responding to your emotions, that is, don’t buy anything unnecessary because you feel sad or angry.

You can put a note in your wallet that says: “Do I really need this?” “Over time, it becomes a habit ask yourself this question and you don’t even need the piece of paper, “he told the aforementioned media.

Don’t ignore your debts. Take stock of your finances iStock

Although the best is have no debts, if you have them, the first thing should avoid is borrowing more to fix them. “Don’t bury your head in the sand,” said the expert.

The fundamental thing is that you make a balance of your finances: write down what debts you have, analyze your payment capacity and in how many months could you pay them off. Once you have a real description of your economy, look for agreements with the banks or with the person to whom you owe.

”This distinguishes it from most of the others debtors in a positive way, “he said.

But if you are not in the economic capacity to pay off the debt, then wait for it to be your creditor the one that looks for it and negotiates.