TJ Watt goes for sack record against Baltimore

TJ Watt was voted the Steelers MVP and will look to both the brand and lead his team to the payoffs against Baltimore

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt has seen slips, destabilizing plays from tight ends, running backs, double coverage and more.. Even with all that, offenses have struggled to contain the two-time All-Pro player during a historic season.

Watt, who was named the Steelers MVP on Thursday, will seek the absolute record for sacks in a single season, as well as lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs in the last game of the regular season against Baltimore.

Tj watt Getty

“I only got one chance”Acknowledged Watt, who is the first member of the franchise to win the team’s Most Valuable Player award three times in a row. “You can only play so long. It has consumed much of my life and I am completely fine with it. The people around me really support me and understand my obsession with sports and wanting to be the best ”.

Watt, is in his fifth year in the NFL and signed a contract in September that made him the highest paid defender in the league.. It’s been a good investment for the Steelers, who are 8-3 when Watt is playing and 0-4-1 when he’s out or limited by injuries.

“His contributions are invaluable,” acknowledged Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Watt needs just 1 1/2 sacks on Sunday to break the record set by Michael Strahan.inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Although Strahan played a 16-game schedule and Watt has one more, he has missed a significant period due to groin, hip and knee injuries.. Watt has started 14 of 16 games, but dropped some early in the season.

“I feel like if I’m healthy I can have a huge impact on the game,” Watt acknowledged. “I haven’t really felt that way in a long time, 100% healthy, but at this point in the year no one is 100% healthy.”

Watt had a career-high four sacks on Monday against Cleveland.. He is the 12th player to have a season of at least 20 sacks in a season since 1982, when the NFL began tracking this statistic on an individual basis.

With 21 1/2 sacks, he leads the league this season – followed by Chicago’s Robert Quinn with 18 – the most since Kansas City’s Justin Houston had 22 in 2014.

Watt led the previous season with 15 sacks.But he finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.