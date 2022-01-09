Tony Succar announces that he became a father: “The most magical day of all time” Farándula NNDC | SHOWS

He screamed his happiness. Tony Succar took to his social networks to announce to his thousands of followers that he became a father for the first time with the birth of his daughter, the result of his marriage to Lauren Succar.

On his Instagram profile, the music producer shared tender photos where he and his wife appear holding their little girl in their arms. In another image, we see the baby’s hand.

“Family, our blessing has come. The greatest miracle I have seen in my life, there are no words to describe what I feel. @laurensuccar I love you, you are freaking amazing, what a champion, thank God, you are perfect. Life is the most precious gift that exists “, was the message that accompanied the images.

“We go low battery (with low battery), but I don’t want to close my eyes and miss a second, the most magical day ever (the most magical day of all time). I love you my people “, he limited.

In just a few hours, his publication adds more than 19 thousand “likes”. Yiddá Eslava, Josimar and Fátima Aguilar were the first to congratulate Succar.

Likewise, in his Instagram Storie he shared an image where his wife can be seen resting in the clinic bed, while her baby is sleeping next to him.

Tony Succar happy with the birth of his daughter

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

India premieres “My Private Property” under the production of Tony Succar

The salsa company La India has just released the Peruvian song “My private property” in a salsa version. https://elbocon.pe/boconvip/la-india-realizara-su-primer-concierto-virtual-y-rendira-homenaje-a-celia-cruz-nndc-noticia/