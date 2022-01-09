Tony Succar announces that he became a father: “The most magical day of all time” Farándula NNDC | SHOWS

Admin 39 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 28 Views

He screamed his happiness. Tony Succar took to his social networks to announce to his thousands of followers that he became a father for the first time with the birth of his daughter, the result of his marriage to Lauren Succar.

On his Instagram profile, the music producer shared tender photos where he and his wife appear holding their little girl in their arms. In another image, we see the baby’s hand.

“Family, our blessing has come. The greatest miracle I have seen in my life, there are no words to describe what I feel. @laurensuccar I love you, you are freaking amazing, what a champion, thank God, you are perfect. Life is the most precious gift that exists “, was the message that accompanied the images.

“We go low battery (with low battery), but I don’t want to close my eyes and miss a second, the most magical day ever (the most magical day of all time). I love you my people “, he limited.

In just a few hours, his publication adds more than 19 thousand “likes”. Yiddá Eslava, Josimar and Fátima Aguilar were the first to congratulate Succar.

Likewise, in his Instagram Storie he shared an image where his wife can be seen resting in the clinic bed, while her baby is sleeping next to him.

Tony Succar happy with the birth of his daughter
Tony Succar happy with the birth of his daughter

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

India premieres “My Private Property” under the production of Tony Succar

India debuts "My Private Property" under the production of Tony Succar 05/07/2020
The salsa company La India has just released the Peruvian song “My private property” in a salsa version. https://elbocon.pe/boconvip/la-india-realizara-su-primer-concierto-virtual-y-rendira-homenaje-a-celia-cruz-nndc-noticia/

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Adele buys Sylvester Stallone’s mansion for $ 58 million, in exclusive Beverly Hills area

Adele is on the premiere. Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images New Year, new house, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved