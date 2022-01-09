Two priceless treasures to preserve: union and continuity (+ Video) ›To think in QR mode› Granma

Before those who seek to fracture the national identity and ignore our roots and our history, through an intense bombardment of the entertainment industry and social networks, there is no better antidote than the unity of all patriots under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba.

This idea, among other core issues of the national news, was highlighted by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the Republic, during the debates of the balance meeting of the organization in the municipality of Camagüey .

The party meeting was also attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of Organization and Politics of Cadres, and the Hero of the Republic of Cuba Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution.

After acknowledging the symbiosis of collective wisdom, expressed in the interventions of veteran militants, young people, academics, businessmen and professionals, all based on the reality that exists in each place, the Cuban leader assured that the meeting was a lesson in how the Party has to work.

After facing two challenging years, of tremendous complexity for the country, which at the same time meant a learning, Díaz-Canel stressed that ho and the country has strategies to take on all the challenges: the blockade, ideological subversion, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic and social recovery.

“All this – he specified – is contained in the guidelines, ideas, concepts and agreements derived from the 8th. Party Congress. That is our benchmark. It gave us light on how to strengthen the internal life of the organization and its projection, based on the example of its militants, towards all areas of Cuban society.

Díaz-Canel explained that it is necessary to learn to work under these concepts, especially in social programs, for which, he said, it is necessary to go not only to the physical, but also to the spiritual, that is, “attend to the needs and aspirations of the people without vulgarizing, without dogmas and without giving in to principles ».

COMBAT INCULTURE AND INDECENCE

The delegate Sergio Morales Vega referred to the need to take better advantage of the potential of the municipality of Camagüey, as a pillar of culture, in the fight against manifestations of ignorance and indecency, a favorable breeding ground for promoting aggressions against the Revolution and the socialism.

“Let’s remove the” in “from both words,” said the president of the Uneac branch of Camagüey, “and we will be doing effective political-ideological work. For this we have an army of highly talented professional and amateur artists, but also loyal defenders of the Fatherland ».

Efrén Álvarez Rodríguez, from the University of Camagüey, commented that “the first great achievement is that we are here, after 63 years fighting”; However, he mentioned some of the challenges that political-ideological work faces today in the midst of a ruthless attack by those who seek to end the Revolution.

In this regard, he explained how vital it is to strengthen the national consensus, sow faith in the people, always put the country’s interests above personal ones, lead by example, without catechisms or dogmas, and that the bases are not distorted at the base. decisions that are made by the country’s leadership.

STATE COMPANY IN THE LOOK OF THE PARTY

The balance meeting of the Party in the municipality of Camagüey also devoted special attention to the analysis of the problems presented by the business system of the territory, some of whose entities are experiencing an unfavorable productive, economic and financial situation.

The delegate Santos Pineda Zamora insisted on the essential of achieving an adequate preparation of the nuclei about how to make a correct evaluation of the economic state of the companies, with the purpose that such matters are analyzed in greater depth and superficiality is banished.

“To face these problems there is an inexhaustible resource: control and demand,” said Ariel Santana

Santiesteban, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, who in the conclusions called for incorporating into the working methods an increasingly participatory style, stripped of formalities, which have nothing to do with the very essence of partisan action.

The new Municipal Committee of the elected Party and its executive bureau, at the head of which the comrade was elected as first secretary, will have to face such challenges, based on a close relationship with the base and the individual response of each militant. Julio César Toledo Martín.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE PEOPLE’S TALENT

Faithful to the commitment to exchange, to the timely observation to find out where the main problems and their solutions are, to the sincere and family bond with the people, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez arrived at the popular council of Ceballos, in Ciego de Ávila, as part of the work visit he made to the province.

The First Secretary arrived at the edge of 9:30 in the morning at the Levan Kikava Levi elementary school, where he began the extensive tour, which also included other sites in the town and the base business unit (UEB) Vegetable Production.

He received a comprehensive explanation from Aydeé Cuello León, delegate from District 39, where the educational center that welcomes 467 students from the first to the sixth grade is located.

He was interested in the solutions of the approaches in the constituencies, the effectiveness of community work and the role of young people in economic and social tasks, the latter, “worthy of praise, since the youth were at the forefront in many of the tasks carried out in the community, ”Cuello León told him.

The delegate explained that the work does not stop in order to solve all the approaches, among which are the arrangement of the roads, a work still in the making, but which is being carried out with the participation of the Ceballos Agroindustrial Company and the neighbors, according to the possibilities and the availability of resources.

Of the 29 damages caused by Hurricane Irma, only one remains to be resolved in the district, where they also repaired the doctor’s office, the physiotherapy room, the La Inforgettable winery, the family doctor’s office number three, the premises for the workers. social, and the biosaludable gym, always with the participation of the residents and workers and owners of the seven mini-industries located in the district, where little more than 1 460 people live.

“The richest experience that a delegate should feel is the participation of the population in the fulfillment of the tasks,” the President commented to Cuello León, a woman with strength five in the daily work, in the leadership of the neighbors and delegate for 43 years.

“There is a lot of talent in our town, so people must give their opinion, participate, mobilize. We can do many things that do not need so many resources. That emancipates, exalts, raises the quality of life, “said the Head of State.

Without evading questions, the president explained that it is impossible to solve all problems at the same time, but among Cubans, with the participation of the people, a large number of them can be resolved, a maxim with which Rafaela, Abdel agreed. Reina and Celia, gathered at the latter’s house, recently repaired, and where the First Secretary of the PCC went.

At the conclusion of the tour of the town, the Chief of The State exchanged with workers from the Vegetable Production UEB, belonging to the Ceballos Agroindustrial Company, coConsidered by the president himself as an example of a socialist state entity, and repeatedly praised for closing the productive cycle from the field to the industry.

“Ceballos is, without a doubt, a benchmark for the country in agricultural production,” he affirmed during his visit to a working group that achieves the highest productivity of protected crops in Cuba, with yields that exceed 45 tons per hectare on average in the different crops, and more than 90 tons in tomato.

Exnier Gonzáles Suárez, director of the UEB, explained that the organization has 12 agricultural groups, 300 houses of protected crops that cover 31.5 hectares, plus another 56 outdoors, with efficient technology in the drip irrigation system and the use of fertigation.

Before the end of the year, the unit fulfilled its plan to export habanero chili – also known as hot pepper – by shipping 72 tons to countries in Europe and America, the highest figure so far.