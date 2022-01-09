Valencia accuses Real Madrid of ‘theft’ and Piqué joins in to add fuel to the fire

2022-01-09
Real Madrid beat the Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu by the score of 4-1 and the win began with a controversial penalty that he suffered Casemiro on the edge of rest and that transformed Benzema.
That referee’s decision Hernandez Hernandez By scoring the maximum penalty, he unleashed the fury of the players and coaching staff of the orange team, as they considered that there was no foul on the Brazilian and much less within the area. The complaints moved from the lawn to Twitter.
The official account of Valencia He did not hesitate to heat up social networks with a message that did not take 5 seconds to go viral: “The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive.” And it is that the visit did not give credit with the penalty that they were whistled against and that meant 1-0.
Faced with the accusations of the ‘Che’ team, Gerard Piqué joined the Twitter party and threw more fuel on the fire. “Do not say it too loud that they are going to sanction you,” wrote the central Barcelona, accompanying the text of an emoji ordering silence.
The salseo lasted throughout the game, with many Twitter users who gave their opinion, despite the fact that the official account of the Valencia comments are restricted.
On the one hand there are the fans who believe that the grapefruit club’s reaction is wrong and on the other those who support their complaints.
Real Madrid remains at the top of the tournament with 49 points while the Valencia remains in ninth position with 28 units.