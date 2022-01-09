Valencia accuses Real Madrid of ‘theft’ and Piqué joins in to add fuel to the fire

2022-01-09

Real Madrid beat the Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu by the score of 4-1 and the win began with a controversial penalty that he suffered Casemiro on the edge of rest and that transformed Benzema.

That referee’s decision Hernandez Hernandez By scoring the maximum penalty, he unleashed the fury of the players and coaching staff of the orange team, as they considered that there was no foul on the Brazilian and much less within the area. The complaints moved from the lawn to Twitter.

The official account of Valencia He did not hesitate to heat up social networks with a message that did not take 5 seconds to go viral: “The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive.” And it is that the visit did not give credit with the penalty that they were whistled against and that meant 1-0.