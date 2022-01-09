VAR arrives in Honduras! In the home elimination games of the National Team, video refereeing is premiered in Concacaf

2022-01-09
And it is a fact. The VAR will arrive in Honduras in the next month and will be implemented in the eliminatory matches played by the National Team for the octagonal qualifier at Qatar World Cup 2022.
Concacaf has informed all federations about the implementation of the technology, as it had been doing the study since September but it will be until this triple date FIFA where it will be used for the first time in the Central American zone of Concacaf.
Hugo Carrillo, president of the El Salvador Football Federation, has been the first leader of this area to make the official announcement about the arrival of the VAR, since they have already received the notification from Concacaf, which is the one that organizes the competitions.
“Since June or July, Concacaf and FIFA have been preparing studies and have carried out inspections and it was concluded that for these last two dates of the Octagonal (January and March 2022) this tool known as VAR can be used. Both we and other Central American countries will have to get used to using this tool, ”said Carrillo.
HOW MUCH IS IT WORTH TO USE AND WHO WILL PROVIDE IT?
Using the VAR is not cheap. For its use, each country must invest up to 5 million dollars if it wants to acquire the team, since only leagues that are economically strong can use it. In Concacaf only Mexico, the United States and Canada have implemented it in their leagues. Central America is still far from having access.
In the case of eliminatory matches where it will be used. In the Olympic stadium, it will be installed by the company MediaPRO, a multinational company that owns the television rights of the Concacaf matches and will be the one that will provide the equipment for these elimination matches on January 27 and 30 in San Pedro Sula.
The Honduras National Team, now directed by the Colombian coach, Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, and who is last in Concacaf, receives El Salvador on January 27 and Canada on January 30. The VAR will also be present at the Custatlán stadium in El Salvador, Nacional in Costa Rica and Rommel Fernández in Panama, so the team will move throughout the Central American region.
Only Jamaica will be the one that requires the transfer of mobile units by sea or air, because the rest of the countries can be reached by road from one of the three North American countries.
The Spanish company MediaPro is the one that was also hired by the Mexican Soccer Federation to have VAR in Liga MX, where of the 17 stadiums of the maximum circuit, only the one in Tijuana has a special room for the VAR.
The rest are carried out from a cabin inside some vans, also known as mobile units, placed in the vicinity of the stadiums, a situation that will be similar in the headquarters of the tie.
NEXT ELIMINATION DATES
January 27, 2022
(Kingston) Jamaica vs Mexico
(Columbus) United States vs El Salvador
(San Pedro Sula) Honduras vs Canada
(San José) Costa Rica vs Panama
January 30, 2022
(Ontario) Canada vs United States
(Mexico City) Mexico vs Costa Rica
(Panama City) Panama vs Jamaica
(San Pedro Sula) Honduras vs El Salvador
February 2, 2022
(Kingtson) Jamaica vs Costa Rica
(Minnesota) United States vs Honduras
(San Salvador) El Salvador vs Canada
(Mexico City) Mexico vs Panama