VAR arrives in Honduras! In the home elimination games of the National Team, video refereeing is premiered in Concacaf

2022-01-09

And it is a fact. The VAR will arrive in Honduras in the next month and will be implemented in the eliminatory matches played by the National Team for the octagonal qualifier at Qatar World Cup 2022.

Concacaf has informed all federations about the implementation of the technology, as it had been doing the study since September but it will be until this triple date FIFA where it will be used for the first time in the Central American zone of Concacaf.

Hugo Carrillo, president of the El Salvador Football Federation, has been the first leader of this area to make the official announcement about the arrival of the VAR, since they have already received the notification from Concacaf, which is the one that organizes the competitions.

“Since June or July, Concacaf and FIFA have been preparing studies and have carried out inspections and it was concluded that for these last two dates of the Octagonal (January and March 2022) this tool known as VAR can be used. Both we and other Central American countries will have to get used to using this tool, ”said Carrillo.