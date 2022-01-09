Video: Bull gores and kills young man in 11 seconds; pierced her heart

In just 11 seconds a bull twice gored a young man, who died instantly, on the second day of the Colombian corralejas. The tragedy was recorded in a video that went viral immediately on social media. In the images you can see the moment in which the man, who had attended as a spectator, tried to catch some sweets that were thrown from the upper boxes to the ring, but was hit by the bull.

#BRUTAL. Moment in which a bull charges and ends the life of a man who was inside the ring during the 2nd afternoon of Corralejas in the mpio. of Ciénaga de Oro, Córdoba. OPINE! pic.twitter.com/cEeQVfruV0 – Dark Colombia (@ColombiaOscura) January 9, 2022

Read more Video: “Long live the Golden Child”, with band music and cheers they say goodbye to a young man who died trampled by a bull in Jaripeo

This is the first victim left by the controversial corralejas, this was dedicated to agriculture in the Ciénaga de Oro municipality. The bull went against him and gave him two horns, in the back and another in the chest. In the video images captured by cell phones, the moment he fell dead and was taken to an ambulance was recorded. It was later revealed that the animal pierced his heart.

In social networks there were reactions after knowing the death of this person; Among them, the one of a friend of hers stands out who revealed: “You told me that for your daughter you weren’t going to do it anymore.” By the way, these are the last days of the controversial bullfighting festivals in that Colombian municipality.

