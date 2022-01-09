[Video] Erling Haaland: reaction after strong kick from Santos Borré

Rafael Santos Borré lived a particular night in the Bundesliga. On the one hand he scored his first double with the Frankfurt in the German first division, but on the other he saw how the Borussia Dortmund he came back and ended up taking the victory 3-2.

At the same time, the Colombian player experienced a particular situation with the Norwegian forward Erling haaland, who is one of the main players in the pass market today.

And it is that when the victory for Dortmund was already consummated, Rafael Santos Borré, in the dispute for a ball near the corner, made a strong entrance on Haaland, who immediately reacted.

“What’s wrong, brother! “The Norwegian told him in perfect Spanish, while the Colombian striker faced him and the players from both teams arrived to separate them.

The reaction of the Norwegian attacker also served to increase rumors about a possible departure to the Spanish league, taking into account the phrase in Spanish that he said, and at the same time the interest of teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

You can see that he has been learning …