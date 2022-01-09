Video of a rat in NY getting out of a toilet goes viral

In a lavatory from New York A rat appeared and the video went viral on TikTok. In @WhatIsNewYorkOfficial the video was published with some hashtags that indicate that it was recorded in the Big Apple.

The video already has more than 3.5 million views and they continue to grow. The 10-second clip shows the rat wetting its front legs and holding on to keep from falling down the toilet hole.

According to experts, rat sightings are more common than you might think, as they occupy the pipelines of wastewater to move into homes. Some specialists explain that rats have an ability to hold their breath, and recommend that to avoid surprises, they cover the lavatory and review the conditions of the pipelines.

In New York, one of the cities of USA With more rats, it is usual to see this type of rodents within the buildings, Near the containers trash, or inside the train tracks, inclusive.

Until November 10, 2021, the 311 hotline from New York received more than 25,000 reports of rat sightings in the five boroughs, up 28.7% from 2020, according to the study by Renthop. 60% of the city’s neighborhoods saw increases in reported rodent complaints and sightings.

In the same video portal about situations that normally occur in New York, there are two other videos of a rat inside a fridge, and another walking down the Street among the people, without looking visibly scared.

Manhattan tops the list of rodent complaints for resident, with 7,217 complaints that are equivalent to 4.26 rat sighting points per 1,000 inhabitants, an increase of 34.7% compared to the same period last year.

Brooklyn reported 9,749 sightings. It also reported a 37.8% increase in sightings as of 2020, the largest year-over-year increase of any county.

In third place was The bronx, with 4,682 complaints, an increase of 29.5% compared to 2020.

In Queens, 3,596 complaints were recorded, only a slight increase from 2020. Staten Island came in last and was the only county to record a decrease in complaints.