VIDEO. Salvadoran sweeps her imposing swimsuit catwalk in Colombia

Luciana Martínez stands out in the International Coffee Reign, in Manizales. It won the Best Hair award and was top 3 in the “Best Coffee Recipe” brewing competition.

In the framework of the traditional Fair of Manizales, Colombia, the beauty contest Reinado Internacional del Café takes place, in which El Salvador is being represented by the santaneca Luciana Martinez.

Last Friday one of the most anticipated preliminary presentations of the contest took place: the parade in swimsuits.

In this event, the candidates paraded in a one-piece suit and bikini. In both catwalks, the Salvadoran had an impeccable and admirable performance.

ALSO READ: Making history! El Salvador classifies among the semifinalists of Miss Grand International

With exquisite grace, with her restrained swinging of her hips and showing the best of her smiles, Luciana walked around some swimming pools, leaving the audience with her mouth open.

Even the conductor of the parade “undid” in compliments towards the Cuscatleca beauty at the time of presenting her.

“Wonderful for El Salvador. A woman with incredible energy, with a spectacular grace, very, very, very happy. It has also stood out, precisely, for delivering that spark”Said Dany, the host of the event, during the parade in a bikini.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image /

Many missologists, Facebook pages and YouTube channels specializing in beauty pageants have highlighted Luciana’s beauty and bearing and consider her one of the top favorites to win the international crown, which is currently held by Salvadoran Iris Guerra.

“She has projection, she is extroverted and beautiful from all her angles”, “You can see her experience. She is one of the favorites ”,“ That catwalk is unique; beautiful my Lu ”,“ She has a wonderful stage control. When it is mounted on stage it grows. She is very fresh, genuine, very charismatic, friendly and that makes her pleasant; I think I could achieve the back to back “are some of the comments that are read on some Internet sites.

YOU WILL BE INTERESTED: VIDEO. “Sorry about my English, it’s very bad.” Salvadoran woman lives an uncomfortable moment at Miss Grand International

During that previous activity, Martínez was awarded the prize for the candidate with the best hair.

In another event, Martínez managed to position himself in the top 3 of the “The Best Coffee Recipe” brewing competition.

Luciana won the Best Hair Award. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / www.instagram.com/p/CYcZT15ljZA/

It should be noted that Luciana has experience in beauty pageants. She was Queen of the patron saint festivities of her native Santa Ana and represented El Salvador in Miss Grand International 2020 where she managed to classify among the semifinalists.

The 22-year-old, was born on July 22, 1999, measures 1.70 m and his measurements 85-62-94. He is currently studying a degree in Journalism and Social Communication; speaks English perfectly.

The night of Saturday, January 8, will be the final gala of the contest. The international contest this year has been peppered with controversy, due to the exclusion of some candidates who tested positive for covid-19.