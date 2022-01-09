Viral | Elderly woman wins $ 300 and shares half of her prize with a store clerk in New York | Instagram | United States | Video | Stories | nnda | nnni | CHEKA

Grandmothers always encourage sharing in their grandchildren and fill them with good examples. This story is no exception and its protagonist is Marion Forrest, an 86-year-old woman who was encouraged to buy a ticket from the lottery after being motivated by a cashier in a store in New York. While he didn’t win the $ 500,000 jackpot, he did collect $ 300 and made good on his promise to split it up with the young worker. A video from the United States shows the great heart of its protagonist and is already viral.

The winning ticket

According to Heidi Forrest, who describes herself as an actress and entrepreneur on her Instagram account, a few days ago her grandmother went to the Duke’s Mini Mark store, near the New York neighborhood where she lives, to buy certain things she needed for her home. When she was getting ready to pay, the cashier asked her to buy a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket. After thinking about it for a few minutes, the woman accepted.

“Okay, if I win, I’ll share it with you.”, promised the old woman to the local employee, as highlighted from ‘The Indian Express’ .

When the lottery drawing was carried out, a few days later, Marion Forrest found that unfortunately she had not won the $ 500,000 dollars, but she did 300 dollars and it was there that she decided to fulfill her promise.

Surprise the store clerk

Together with her granddaughter Heidi, the 86-year-old woman planned the best way to surprise Walter, the young cashier at the store, and share her winnings.

At uploaded video on Instagram by his family member with the description of “My heart, Marrion Forrest is unique”, you can see the grandmother entering the store with several balloons in her hand and one of them had a very special message: “Walter won”.

When he saw the lady approaching the counter, the cashier was totally shocked because he could not believe that he kept his promise. Visibly moved after receiving a sealed envelope and the balloons, Walter came over to give him a big hug of thanks, all this with the background of applause from the people who were in the premises.

In the video that is already viral, Marrion Forrest is heard saying that “He’s the sweetest boy in the world”, as they are known to be a regular customer of Duke’s Mini Mark store in New York.