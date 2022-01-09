Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Sunday, January 9

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

The moon is in your sign making you meditate on your goals in this 2022. You want changes for your physical and emotional health. Moon of beginnings, moon to encourage you and launch yourself to specify what you want. Be patient. Allow the Universe to act in your favor as well. Your statement today: “I enjoy a lot of love and good company.” Lucky numbers: 39, 7, 21.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

What you wait for so long comes. You deserve to be at peace and enjoying financial stability. Conflicts with people from your past, disputes, leave them behind. Avoid reliving what you have overcome and it has cost you tears. The Sun favors sudden business trips. These must be dealt with effectively and diplomatically. Your statement today: “I appreciate every blessing that comes.” Lucky numbers: 8, 48, 38.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The Sun opens the way to professional success. You feel rebellious, with anger for the injustices that are committed around you. It is important that you practice patience with partners as well as with your partner. Avoid bringing work problems home. Your statement today: “I am a magnet that attracts love and abundance.” Lucky numbers: 20, 44, 11.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Enjoy all your passion, but with the right person. You live crazy things in love that you never imagined. Past experiences have taught you that opportunities are not repeated the same. Now you don’t miss a single one, you take advantage of all of them without measure. Your statement today: “I always deserve the best.” Lucky numbers: 9, 5, 35.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Time to go to the doctor, take routine exams to improve your health, both physical and mental. Sudden pain or ailments will alarm you. It is good that you worry and practice preventive medicine. Love and money are stable. Your statement today: “Nothing will ever be the same. Now it will be better ”. Lucky numbers: 50, 38, 43.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Your romantic life and conquests are activated by the energy of the Sun. The urge to flee from difficulties only aggravates the situation. Face and resolve any conflict no matter how insignificant it may seem. You have to take care of money and know how to spend it. Catch up on your debts. Your affirmation today: “I open myself to love and all its blessings.” Lucky numbers: 11, 30, 42.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Control your character and your impulses. Avoid saying things that you might later regret. Think well before speaking. Much communication and understanding is necessary between parents and children. Your instinct for protection is manifested more than ever. Your affirmation today: “I open myself to love, abundance and happiness.” Lucky numbers: 21, 31, 6.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The Sun unites you with brothers. Also his energy favors studies and legal matters. Think, analyze what is best for you, not for others. Go after everything that makes you happy and benefits you. Take care of love and feed your current relationship because it is in danger. Your statement today: “I decide to be happy and I renounce to suffer.” Lucky numbers: 40, 42, 44.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The Sun continues to favor profit and good luck to attract abundance into your life. You defend your personal interests above what others think. In love it is important that you express your needs and greatest desires. Everything you ask for will be given to you if it suits you. Your statement today: “I want to be happy.” Lucky numbers: 22, 45, 33.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The Sun continues in your sign until the 18th. Luck, charm and blessings come to you. You are filled with glory, health, recognition, personal magnetism and successes. You are the center of attention wherever you go. You join beautiful, positive, prestigious and tasteful people. Your affirmation today: “I have peace, love, health, prosperity and I live in total abundance.” Lucky numbers: 45, 28, 11.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Friends or people you know provide good ideas and advice that you should follow. Take care of your current relationship with your partner, if you have one. Frankness, even if it hurts, is preferable to deception or betrayal. Money comes to you to fill your life with prosperity and stability. Your statement today: “I am committed to taking care of my body and looking good.” Lucky numbers: 55, 28, 21.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The Sun and the Moon unite you with very unusual people, with a very well-defined character, with liberal and creative ideas. You are conquered by whoever can impress you with their own knowledge and talents. No wasting time with boring people. Luck is on your side. Your statement today: “The sky is the limit, I can.” Lucky numbers: 15, 35, 17.