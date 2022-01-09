we are once again using one of the most legendary Android apps

Related news

Evernote has been one of the most popular Android applications, and after so many years on the market, has undergone quite a few changes that have turned it into a very complete application which, yes, is now a paid service in which you must choose a subscription if you want to use it. In any case, there is a free trial that you can enjoy to see if you like how the app is.

Complete notes and varied formats

Evernote home page

The Free Android

One of the great benefits of Evernote is that users have the ability to use different formats within the notes to adapt these to your needs and make them as complete and valuable as possible.

Thus, within the same note can coexist check boxes, a list of points, photos, and even voice memos or calendar events. Thus, you can create very complete notes that reflect all the information you need.

Evernote

The Free Android

Moreover, also there is a tag system within the notes that will allow you to classify them to be able to access all the notes of the same category easily. You can share these with other users thanks to its shared notes system that will allow you to avoid them together, which can come in handy in the field of work or studies.

A structure that allows you to take advantage of its possibilities

Note in Evernote

The Free Android

The application has a very interesting main screen that has some sections such as recent notes, to-do list, a notepad, the calendar and labels, as well as a site where you can pin the note of your own choosing to be able to access it quickly.

This structure and this differentiation between the types of notes makes that you can take advantage of the versatility of the application, which is capable of offering users a space in which to write down all kinds of things using supporting multimedia elements.

Note options in Evernote

The Free Android

Besides this, there are the traditional Evernote notebooks, within which you can create more notes. These work as a separation, and allow you to separate, for example, the notes of day to day from those of work.

How to download on Google Play

Evernote is a free application for Android that you can find on Google Play, but within this you will find that there are different types of subscriptions, and you will have to try one of them if you want to use the app.

