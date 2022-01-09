Websites and apps to colorize old photos in black and white with AI

Although you will find a sample upon entering, in Open you can upload the photo you want and on the right you can choose what you want to do with it as regards color and brightness. You decide how to edit the images and this website will do it for you in no time.

MyHeritage In Color

This tool is the one through which you can load black and white photos or faded to retouch them and create more realistic and authentic images. With it you can both color and restore colors easily. You just have to load or drag the image and you will see the result. Photos uploaded without completing registration are automatically deleted, so it is best to complete the free registration.

The technologies used by the tool were granted under exclusive license by DeOldify and have been created by experts in deep learning. Everything works automatically by means of technology, which decides whether the image is colored or restores its color. In a maximum period of 10 seconds you will get results. Also, you can easily share the results.

LunaPic

This is a tool for edit photos online very practical for this task, with a large number of functions that you can access via the web. You can with it color your black and white or old photos with poor image quality.

You just have to upload the photo to do its homework, as it will do it automatically thanks to Artificial Intelligence. You can also indicate an already uploaded by writing its address. Once you upload the image, you will see several filters that you must apply. For black and white coloring gives Black and White, although there is much more. You will also find other editing tools practices. Everything is very simple and in a short time you will see results.

AI Picture Colorize

This web tool will also color your old pictures, perfect for family photos with many years, or those that do not have enough quality, without having to dedicate many hours and efforts to it. Nor do you need great knowledge in editing, since this free app without registration or the need to create an account takes care of these functions.

You just have to choose the photo you want to color by clicking on the one as a sample. Besides going up in Upload, you must choose the color factor (12, 15, 18, 20 and 25) and give Colorize. Wait for the image to proceed to see your results. Now all you have to do is download it. Free images are limited by CC BY-NC License, so if you want to use them for commercial purposes you will have to buy credits.

Black magic

Black Magic is an application that you can download in Windows that has the Time Brush RLC technology initially used to color moving images of Hollywood celebrities. Identify the object that colors and gives a tone integrated, with correct saturation, brightness and opacity. One of its drawbacks is that it is a paid program, with a cost of $ 49 to $ 199 depending on your editing needs.

If you want to try it and make the most of its functions, you can do it free for one month. You can color with it photos in black and white, sepia and IR, to correct the color. It is very easy to use and provides great results, perfect for children and adults. It has many very interesting features, which also depend on the contracted plan.

Old image retouching software

Beyond web pages, where you need an Internet connection and you will get good results, you can edit your old photos with some editing program like the one we comment on below. You can try some for free, although there is a fee, while you will also find free solutions for this purpose.

Photoshop Elements

One of the best known and most effective programs for this purpose, easy to use and very powerful, is Photoshop Elements. Stands out for having advanced AI technology for the layout, allowing you to make any enhancements you want to your old photos. If it is complex it may not be colored, but adjustments can be made. You can make fine selection of elements in some cases and select their color.

The technology that powers its smart features is Adobe sensei, which enables you to improve the design and delivery of digital experiences with machine learning and AI. His price It is 100.43 euros in a single payment, although you can try it for free before to test its benefits or to edit some images without having to pay for the best features of the app.

AKVIS Coloriage

A very complete and professional program for Windows is AKVIS Coloriage. This day color to black and white photos, but you can also pass the images you want to any color or tonality you want. The conversion to color in this case is not automatic, but you have to indicate the areas and colors. Thus, they will be more real and to your liking in any type of photo, both landscapes and portraits and many others.

It has many color patterns of skin, trees, vegetation and much more to color with AI. You just have to configure the image to your liking and appreciate the quality shows.

Mobile apps to optimize your old photos

In addition to desktop applications, you can use mobile apps to Android and iOS through which you can optimize your old photos easily anywhere from your smartphone, in addition to being able to do the same from the aforementioned websites. Therefore, we are going to comment on some of these tools that will give you effective, quality results in a short time.

Google FotoScan

This is a tool not intended for coloring images, if not for scan old photos to later convert them with other tools such as those mentioned above, so it is a good complement to these. Therefore, it is a must to mention in this list for having very interesting features for those who want to optimize their old photos.

Its main advantage is related to automatic optimization through which scanned images are enhanced, so you will get a great digital image that you can still refine. In addition, you can protect your scans using Google Photos. As it is a Google product, you will only find it in the Android application store.

Remini

This is a very mobile app familiar and easy to use through which you can make the repairs you need on your photos. You can improve the quality of your image or video, color your images in black and white, fix cracks, paint in different styles, and much more. Can repair photos blurred, old or pixelated, clean them or improve out-of-focus images. You can increase the pixels in low-quality photos.

It is the perfect tool to retouch old photos from your mobile, even Pictures, since it defines the images in the foreground with great quality. You will find it for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Colorize

Colorize is the tool with which you can coloring pictures using artificial intelligence just by uploading the image so that the program works for you. Then you can download or share it depending on what interests you. Includes a paid version Coloring without limits, since the free one does it for free with a total of up to 10 photographs.

As for conversion quality refers, the results are just as reliable as those of other programs for coloring photos in black and white, especially if the body to focus on is a face or a person. For places and landscapes, it is best to opt for other more capable alternatives. It is available for Android and iOS.