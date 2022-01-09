What is known about the capture of four forest rangers and what originated a demonstration on the Inter-American route – Prensa Libre

The detainees are Miguel Santiago Aguilar, Miguel Santos Barreno, Felipe Sohom and Lucas Batz Vásquez, whose ages are unknown.

According to the authorities, the men are accused of intimidating the security forces when they tried to enter the Pachutikim village, Nahualá, where they would carry out more than 50 inspection and search raids.

The four were notified about the reason for their arrest, since their conduct apparently falls within the criminal categories of resistance, instigation to commit a crime and threats contained in the Penal Code.

They were transferred to the substation in the departmental capital of Sololá, where the Criminal and Environmental Crimes Court of First Instance informed them of the reason for their arrest, based on police prevention.

The four were assisted by a translator into the K’iche ‘language. It was reported that they will be detained and will be transferred to the preventive area 18 in the capital city.

According to the Court’s agenda, the hearing for the first statement will be on Tuesday, January 11, first thing in the morning.

The PNC added that the men were at the entrance of the Pachutikim village, and threatened the agents, indicating that they could not enter. A machete and several rubber waves were seized from the detainees.

Villagers manifest

A demonstration registered this Saturday, January 8, at kilometer 178 of the Inter-American route was in rejection of the capture of the four people, who according to residents, are forest rangers.

The protesters, from the Vásquez community, Totonicapán, affirmed that the state of siege in Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, Sololá, has affected them.

According to them, the PNC has captured several neighbors unfairly and that “they are not criminals.”

PDH is pronounced

According to the office of the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDH), at the time of their arrest, the accused held sticks that identified them as indigenous authorities. The residents point out that these were seized by PNC agents along with two intercom radios.

With information from Fredy de León