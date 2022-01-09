What is the ideal age to give a cell phone to a child? | Orientation | Magazine

We must be careful when these get into the hands of the little ones.

The technology is a tool that facilitates a great diversity of processes, however, in some cases it is It is essential to know how to handle it properly to avoid negative effects.

This is the case of cell phones, which allow us to be in communication at all times, with friends, family and in work matters, the benefits that these artifacts offer us are innumerable, although we must be careful when these reach the hands of the little ones.

In a newspaper post Time, It is mentioned that the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) indicates that There are ideal ages for minors to access video games, electronic devices, cell phones and social networks.

However, we can find other ideas on this topic, like those proposed by the American Jordan Shapiro, digital literacy expert and researcher at the Joan Ganz Cooney Center, a non-profit center of the creators of Sesame Street that fosters educational innovation through technology.

What harm does excessive cell phone use cause in children?

In an article by The country It is indicated that Shapiro has traveled the United States promoting his book New Childhood: Raising Kids to Thrive in a Connected World (The New Childhood: Raising Children to Thrive in a Connected World). In his work, he points out that technology must be taught to children early.

“There are not so many who do not want the technology, it is purely anecdotal. There is a good part and a bad part of almost everything in life. For example, sex is a beautiful thing, but it can become a problem and therefore it is necessary to teach very early on this subject in a very deliberate and appropriate way. And with technology, you have to do more or less the same ”, says Shapiro to The country.

He adds that, although the most common recommendation is that cell phones be given to adolescents after the age of 13 or 14, he thinks it should be earlier.

Research for and against cell phone use by children

“It seems to me the worst possible moment. Everything related to appearance, popularity … is on mobile! Do you think your son sees him for the first time at 13? It must be done before, when you can still give them guidelines, healthy advice. At the age of seven or nine a son says: “Yes mom, yes dad, I do whatever you tell me.” But as soon as he is 13 he tells you: “You don’t know what you’re talking about.” I am not saying that the child has an Instagram at three years old, but they must be taught soon. Most of the technology didn’t exist when we were little and nobody knows how to talk about it, “he says.

Nevertheless, the decision of when is the best time to provide this type of device is up to the parents, who can seek the advice of educators, psychologists, counselors or other experts on the subject.

Next, the ages that the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) recommends for handling cell phones:

Zombie children, at what age is it advisable to give a cell phone to little ones?

Before age 6

According to the ICBF, “Both static and portable video game consoles should not be allowed to children before the age of 6”. The WHO also indicates that in this way problems of sedentary lifestyle, overweight and cyberdependence associated with video game addiction are avoided.

Before age 9

In this case, what the entity advises is that children under the age of 9 are only allowed to access technologies that do not have an active internet connection, but that have content such as videos, images, texts and audios that have been previously reviewed and downloaded by an adult. “This strategy allows reducing the risks that minors are exposed to when they use technology.”

Five recommendations to keep children away from the screens of mobile devices

Before 13 years

The ICBF recommends that the first smartphone and the first account in a social network should reach children after 13 or 14 years, this because at this age, “Girls and boys have developed skills to surf the internet and have greater power of discernment.” (I)