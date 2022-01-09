What Stephen Curry did for the return of Klay Thompson

The Golden State superstar Warriors, Stephen Curry, is clearly excited after Klay thompson officially announce his return to the NBA.

Following Thompson’s confirmation that he will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Curry immediately changed his Twitter photo to Klay’s.

It’s hard to blame Stephen Curry for being so excited. After all, it’s been more than two seasons that he shared the basketball court with Klay Thompson after the sniper suffered back-to-back injuries late in the season. Of course, the return is not a surprise. Everyone knows that Thompson would return at some point in the 2021-22 season and the only question is when, but still, that doesn’t diminish how special this moment is.

Steph Curry changed his Twitter photo to this: pic.twitter.com/nT9Ezx1uct – Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) January 8, 2022

Some people were hoping to return during Christmas week 2021, which put him on track to play his Christmas Day game. Unfortunately, he was deemed not ready to return to action at the time and the Warriors erred out of caution.

However, now that he’s back, expectations are high that Curry, Thompson and the rest of the Warriors will wreak havoc on the NBA once again. Klay might be rusty in his first official game after two seasons, but when he gets back on track, the NBA better be ready.