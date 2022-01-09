Who is Nino, possible reinforcement of Tigres UANL ?, all the player’s information

January 07, 2022 · 21:26 hs

The UANL Tigers they continue in their search for a central that I can give you defensive solidity, Apart from being part of a renewal project by the institution that seeks to rejuvenate the squad with high-quality players, for this, they look to the Mexican market but also abroad, as well as the recent incorporations of the French, the market Brazilian catches the eye in the feline atmosphere.

One of the biggest concerns of Miguel Herrera It is the issue of defense, which is why they seek to reinforce that area, apart from the possible exit of Carlos Salcedo, who has expressed his desire to leave the institution, apart from the fact that he has constantly been associated with European teams.

The felines have already signed the Olympic bronze medalist, Jesús Angulo for the defensive zone, however, the former player of the Atlas of Guadalajara performs better as a winger, which is why the center-back is a top priority also in view of the future retirement of Hugo Ayala, legend of the felines.

Who is Nino, the central defender that the UANL Tigers are looking for?

His full name is Marcilio Florencio Mota Filho but it is commonly known as Little boy, was born on April 10, 1997, so He is currently 24 years old and is a Brazilian footballer who plays as a central defender for him Fluminense from Serie A from Brazil, is 1.88 meters tall and his place of origin is Recife.

Currently its market value according to the Transfermarkt portal is 6.5 DEM, has disputed more than 150 official matches in professional soccer, so it is one of the jewels to the defense of Brazilian soccer.

What is Nino’s career in soccer?

Nino started playing soccer when he was young in Sport Recife to later be transferred to Criciúma EC, for which he was active until 2019. In 2019, the defender was loaned to Fluminense and signed the following year due to the high quality and solidity on defense.

In 2020 it was included in the Brazilian U23 team to dispute the Olympic Games Summer 2020, which were completed in the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, with which it obtained the Olympic gold medal by proclaiming himself champion of the men’s soccer tournament, by beating the Spanish team 2-1.

