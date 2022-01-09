Who is Pablo Lavallén, Olimpia’s new coach?

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Finally Olympia He ended the speeches of the sports press by announcing the new coach for the Clausura 2022 tournament.

Pablo Lavallénformer Argentine player, will be the one who will seek to erase the name of Pedro Troglio in the white institution.

Pablo Lavallén, 49, was a former player who played in River Plate, Atlas (Mexico), Red Sharks, Huracán, San Luis (Mexico), Huracán de Tres Arroyos, Coyotes de Sonora and Platense.

Lavallén was a player who did it as a midfielder and left back. He alternated in the Mexican and Argentine League. The beginning of him as a coach occurred around 2011, when he took the lower categories of River Plate.

Already in 2016, he directed the San Martin de San Juanthen he commanded the technical direction of Atlético Tucumán, Belgrano and Colón.

Champion with River plate In his time as a player (1991, 1993 and 1994), Pablo Lavallén was runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana with Columbus of Santa Fe in 2019.

Retired in 2007 from professional football, Lavallén has been without managing since 2019, after a regular season with Colón de Argentina.

One of his last proposals was to direct the Colo Colo de Chile in 2020; however, the negotiation did not take place at the end.

Career as a player

River plate (Argentina) 1991-1996

Atlas (Mexico) 1996-2011

Red Sharks (Mexico) 2002

Hurricane (Argentina) 2002

saint Louis (Mexico) 2003-2004

Tres Arroyos Hurricane (Argentina) 2004-2005

Sonora Coyotes (Mexico) 2005-2006

Platense (Argentina) 2007

Career as a coach

River platelower leagues (2011)

San Martin de San Juan (Argentina) 2016

Athletic Tucuman (Argentina) 2016-2017

Belgrano (Argentina) 2017-2018

Colon (Argentina) 2019