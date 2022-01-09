Who will narrate the debut in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

The wait is over, Cruz Azul returns to the courts tonight to have its official presentation in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League, so he will face the Xolos de Tijuana at the Azteca Stadium, starting at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, in the duel of the Matchday 1.

And for the fortune of all the celestial fans who cannot go to the stadium to encourage Machine live, it was confirmed the narrator who will be in charge of recounting the actions of tonight from the TUDN microphones and it will be nothing more and nothing less than Paco Villa.

The man who thrilled the whole cement hobby with his emotional story in the conquest of the ninth star, the historic May 30, 2021, will be the one who tonight welcome Cruz Azul at the Clausura 2022 when I face the Xolos, at home, with a renewed team that already promises to be one of the most competitive in the tournament.

In addition, Raúl Pérez will be accompanying Paco Villa in the narration of the match of Day 1, while in the comments and analysis there will be the inevitable Former La Machine goal scorer, Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa, as well as Damien ‘Russian’ Zamogilny; this is the luxury team that TUDN will have for the debut of the team led by Juan Reynoso.