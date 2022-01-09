Why a serial destruction began in social networks against Andrea, the daughter of Omar Chaparro

After months of much waiting and anxiety, the new adaptation of “Rebel”Produced by Netflix, which has among its protagonists the daughter of Omar chaparro.

The continuation of the successful telenovela that marked a generation between 2004 and 2006 brought many surprises, among them the return of two of the original characters and with very strong positions in the story: Pilar Gandía and Celina Ferrer.

However, what generated a lot of expectation was the role that the daughter of the aforementioned humorist was going to have, Andrea Chaparro, who admitted to being a fan of “Rebel”And to be fulfilling a dream by being part of this new adaptation.

“I used to sing his songs when I was four years old and my dad says he sang them in the shower. Now I’m singing them on set and giving voice to a character from the series. It is very exciting and I am very grateful ”, she confided Andrea.

The daughter of Omar chaparro plays MJ, a young woman who grew up in California and decides to move to Mexico to be part of the Elite Way School and fulfill her dream of becoming a pop star, all by lying to her parents.

María José Sevilla, one of the six protagonists of this new “Rebel”, He assures his parents that he is going to religious boarding school, where he is going to dedicate himself to music but as part of a church choir.

But it seems that her interpretation did not manage to conquer the audience, because in the last hours the 20-year-old was highly questioned on social networks and in the worst way.

Andrea Chaparro She was invited to the program “Pinky Promese” by Karla Díaz along with Azul Guaita, who in the series plays Jana. There, the actor’s daughter used many words in English, as does her character, and the attitude was not well received by the public.

To the daughter of Omar chaparro They cataloged her as “presumptuous” and “not very humble”, given that even though she lived in Los Angeles the last time, she is Mexican.

Among the messages that users wrote on social networks are “Omar chaparro teach your daughter humility just as you are an original and humble person ”and“ I loved Azul, she is humble and transparent. Andrea It should slow down Spanglish a bit. ”