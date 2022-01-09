Why a serial destruction began in social networks against Andrea, the daughter of Omar Chaparro

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 29 Views

After months of much waiting and anxiety, the new adaptation of “Rebel”Produced by Netflix, which has among its protagonists the daughter of Omar chaparro.

The continuation of the successful telenovela that marked a generation between 2004 and 2006 brought many surprises, among them the return of two of the original characters and with very strong positions in the story: Pilar Gandía and Celina Ferrer.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Cuban actor Alfonso Cremata dies in Miami

Cuban actor Alfonso Cremata (1946-2022), died at the age of 75, on the morning of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved