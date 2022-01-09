Why are used cars so expensive and when will they drop in price?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles at a Miami Dealer. Used car buyers have experienced a price shock due to rising vehicle costs, and there are fears that the price increases will continue. AP

Used car buyers were hit by prices due to rising vehicle costs, and there are fears that the price hike will continue.

Those buyers, some of whom hesitate in the face of rising costs out of necessity, are getting angry. The median price for a used car in November, according to dealer Edmunds.com, was $ 29,011. This is a strong increase of 21.4% over the same period in 2020, when the average cost was $ 22,679.

More than two million used car buyers are buying “highly overvalued used vehicles” each month, KPMG said in a December report.

Here’s a look at the rising cost of used vehicles, which experts say is being driven by the new car market.

‘All-time highs’

The average price of a used car rose in every month from February to November 2021, according to data from Edmunds. Figures for December were not available.

The hike started years ago, but worsened in 2020. In January 2016, the median cost was $ 18,661 for a used car, and prices have risen steadily before a sharp rebound last year.

“Used car prices are breaking record highs on a regular basis as the shortage of new cars diverts buyers to the only other option, the used market,” said Ivan Drury, senior manager of analysis at Edmunds, in a statement to McClatchy News.

It’s not just Edmunds, as Kelley Blue Book has noticed the high prices too. Kelley Blue Book said last month that its average used car sale price for November was $ 27,569, a 27% increase from the previous year.

KPMG called the rise “unprecedented” as its decades of data show “nothing like 2021”.

“I’ve never seen anything remotely close to this; it’s crazy, ”veteran Nebraska auto dealer Jeff Schrier told The Associated Press. “It’s quite frustrating for a lot of people right now.”

Chip shortage has an effect on the upside

A global shortage of new car microchips has driven up prices for new cars, which in turn has affected the used car market.

“Chip suppliers closed their own factories at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the health of their workers,” said Kelley Blue Book. “Once they were able to resume production, the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic led automakers to cut back on their orders.”

Chip factories were overwhelmed by demand as shoppers “jumped in to buy electronics” as the economy began to rebound, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Factories ended up closing when they couldn’t finish building cars, according to AP. The shortage led to a deficit of about eight million vehicles in 2021, according to Consumer reports.

Like used cars, the average cost of new cars has skyrocketed, too. Edmunds says the median price for a new car in November was $ 45,209, an increase of nearly $ 5,000 from early 2020.

“It’s the same thing that is happening with cottage cheese and houses and everything right now. I mean, it’s inflation and we’ve seen it in the auto market, ”Jay Leonard, the owner of Preferred Automotive Group, told WANE. “When you have new cars that are not manufactured, and all you have are used cars, the price is going to go up.”

What else is causing the prices to rise?

The worker shortage has also led to fewer new vehicles being made. Kelly Blue Book said automakers had more than 584,000 openings in October that they couldn’t fill.

The fact that there are fewer new vehicles on the lots also means that fewer people are selling their old vehicles. This has led to a shortage of used cars, driving up the price.

“There are also limitations in the supply of used cars because there are fewer exchanges in the sales of new cars, the returns from the leases do not return to their usual rate and the car rental agencies cannot release the used inventory due to the lack of new replacement cars, “Edmunds’s Ivan Drury told McClatchy.

Some dealerships that often had hundreds of used cars on their lots now have fewer than 10, according to KPMG.

“Both Ford and GM report sharp declines in rental return rates,” KPMG said. “In 2020, more than three-quarters of its rental cars were returned. By mid-2021, that number had dropped to 10% for GM and 34% for Ford. ”

When will prices stop rising? They will do it?

Experts are mostly bleak about their outlook for the used car market in 2022. In part, because chip shortages remain a problem in the auto industry.

“It will take another year or two for the industry to catch up with demand,” Patrick Gelsinger, Intel CEO, told investors in July, according to The Register.

Kazunori Ito, director of equity research at the financial services giant Morningstar, believes that the change could occur in 2023. In August he said that “the current crisis is due to the lack of production from suppliers since (car manufacturers ) they try to buy more components than they need, ”according to Market Watch.

According to KPMG, determining when the increase will stop may also depend on inflation.

“If prices continue to rise, it could create a new floor for new and used car prices,” KPMG said. “Raising interest rates to curb inflation could also reduce consumer demand, pushing prices down and reviving aggressive incentive spending. The other factor is the speed with which the industry solves the problems of the supply chain and increases the production ”.

High values ​​for used cars can be expected throughout the year, Edmunds’s Drury said. Leonard, the owner of the Preferred Automotive Group in Indiana, is hopeful that “this will all be in the past” in early 2023, he told WANE.

Which vehicles are affected the most and least?

An analysis by iSeeCars.com says that the prices of the Nissan LEAF, Misubishi Mirage, Chevrolet Spark and Kia Forte have increased the most from November 2020 to November 2021.

The LEAF, according to the analysis, went from an average price of $ 8,404 to $ 21,524.

“While used car prices for all EVs have risen in recent months, the drastic rise in prices for the used Nissan LEAF could be attributed to the 2018 model, which featured a significant increase in EV range, performance improvements and an exterior facelift, and it only entered the market this year in substantial numbers, ”said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.

The website said the Volvo XC90, Nissan Titan XD, Porsche Macan and INFINITI QX80 saw the smallest price increases from August 2020 to August 2021. The list is dominated by luxury SUVs, including the XC90. which has grown in price only 9.3%.

Are you looking for a second hand car? Here are some tips

A used car, if you can afford it, is one of the best investments you can make, market researcher Jim Bianco told CNBC last month.

“If you want to know what the best investment you probably have in 2021 is that car that’s in your driveway or in that garage,” Bianco said. “It is appreciating faster than the stock market and lately faster than some cryptocurrencies.”

He encourages people who are buying used cars to resell to do so now, “because it’s only going to get more expensive.”

If you need a used vehicle, Kelley Blue Book encourages buyers to broaden their search, to be patient, to understand the times and not to jump in on the first offer.

“It may (make) sense to keep your current car for another year if you can,” said Kelley Blue Book. “If you have to buy, be prepared to take good care of your next car so it will keep running for a long time.”

David Parris, a chief executive at JD Power, said now may be a good time to buy a new car, according to the AP. Although prices for new cars are also rising, they are doing so at less steep levels.

“If you search well and are willing to wait and ride, you can find bargains on most brands,” Paris told the AP.