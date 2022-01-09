Why did Daddy Yankee disappear from social networks?

Since the beginning of his reggaeton career, Daddy Yankee has been very active producing and releasing new songs in a short time. In addition, at the beginning of social networks he was very active there, so now his disappearance is very striking without leaving a message explaining the reasons.

And it is that the Puerto Rican singer, surprising millions, closed his social platforms from one moment to another. As was evident, this alarmed his followers, who worried about his disappearance, although, apparently, he would be in good health since something would have been known about it if it were the opposite.

Daddy Yankee disappears from social networks

The ‘Big Boss’ obviously had a lot of people following him. For example, there were 44 million users who had liked his page on Instagram, on Facebook, 29 million, and more than 10 million on TikTok. So why did he get off social media?

DADDY YANKEE: WHY DID YOU CLOSE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA?

The People en Español portal issued a journalistic note in this regard and stated that they tried to contact the representative of Daddy Yankee, but unfortunately they have not had an answer so far.

That is why there is no official reason about what would have happened to the Puerto Rican, so his millions of fans around the world will have to continue with the unknown until someone from his environment, or himself, comes forward to explain the real reasons.

POSSIBLE REASONS FOR THE SINGER’S DISAPPEARANCE

Given what happened with Daddy Yankee, his followers have expressed some hypotheses created by themselves, which could be true because they have already seen cases of other artists who did the same.

There are some people who consider that the disappearance of social networks is due to a marketing strategy for an upcoming launch or tour that is going to be carried out in the immediate future.

However, there are those who are more concerned and believe that this may be due to the fact that the artist is stressed and loaded with criticism, which is why he would need some time of peace and quiet in his family.

On the other hand, the one who does keep his social networks active is his wife, Mireddys González, who has more than 1.2 million followers. However, he has not published anything about the reggaeton song.