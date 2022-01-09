Why don’t the Samsung Galaxy ‘Fan Edition’ make sense (or do)?

Samsung sells its ‘Fan Edition’ mobiles like hotcakes, but if this is what fans want … Why the hell not launch the Galaxy S directly like that?

It has been a long time to come but the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already with us. It is backed by the sales of its predecessor, nothing less than 10 million units delivered of the Galaxy S20 FE in about a year, although it has had to survive a global supply crisis and doubts about whether or not it would finally reach the market already very close to the Galaxy S22.

The answer in any case was clear, because Samsung knows that ‘Fan Edition’ they sell well, and above all because not launching it would have been a failure to speak with its fans, who had long awaited this “special” edition of the flagship of Samsung that is finally presented with Qualcomm hardware on popular demand, along with a cheaper price to reach all.

Everything sounds perfect, like that soon, but surely I will not be the only one from the place to which the Galaxy strategy ‘Fan Edition’ Samsung squeaks a bit, because his conception is strange halfway between what were the models lite Y what a Galaxy S should be if it was built by a Xiaomi or any other of the Chinese giants.

And it is that yes friends, it is clear that Samsung wants to play the league of flagship killers with these Galaxy S FE that in theory are designed to suit the public, but no one has explained the most important thing to us, and if Samsung knows what its users want … Why the hell don’t you just launch your original Galaxy S straight like that?

Samsung’s “Operation Tiger”: Here’s how the brand plans to defeat Apple in 2022

What is the rationale for Fan edition from Samsung?

While it is true that we all want high-performance mobiles the cheapest that is possible, it is also that Samsung already completes its Galaxy S family well with the original model, the Plus and the Ultra, offering options for almost all tastes.

Your idea with these Fan edition is to satisfy users by offering a Galaxy S model closest to the tastes of the general public, with Qualcomm hardware for all markets and features tweaked to offer better prices.

It’s about searching a Galaxy S that looks like a Xiaomi Redmi of performance cut, so compete where the Chinese giants know best, which in the end is also where sales are concentrated.

For me the Galaxy S ‘Fan Edition’ do not make sense in their concept, since they do not cover new needs but only refer to the original Galaxy S making it what should already be standard.

In any case, I had already told you that this strategy squeaked at me, and that is for me the Galaxy S21 FE should be what the Galaxy S21 was already, which is the most affordable version and should also be the most interesting in price and performance of the whole family.

It is because of that IMHO the Galaxy S Fan edition left over in the catalog, because they do not cover a specific and less affluent market niche like the models lite now abandoned, but rather to refreing the solution of the “original” model with the hardware that should already be fitted as standard and that the majority of users want.

Don’t buy the Galaxy S21 FE, at this point it doesn’t make much sense

And speaking of the specific case of the Galaxy S21 FE, the truth is that it is indeed a step forward with respect to the previous model, but without a doubt the moment is no longer right to put a device like this in stores.

Its hardware is from 2021 and its price will be high compared to the mid-range premium from 2022 which will be presented very soon, and although it certainly has a better chipset than the Galaxy S21, mobile photography is worse and the materials are identical, with the glasstic as the protagonist.

In addition, it is already possible to find offers very good for the Galaxy S21 by now, so I would choose this option, and if not the ideal is expect already a Galaxy S22 that will come very soon.

In any case, If you want a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE it is already available in Spain, and you can buy it directly by following this link with all the Amazon guarantees:

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (6GB / 128GB) – Olive New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a low-price high-end with water resistance and Snapdragon 888

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S21

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe