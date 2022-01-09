will have LED panels on four facades

Xiaomi’s new headquarters in China will not leave anyone indifferent.

That Xiaomi has become in “a short time” one of the most valuable and important technology firms in the world is no coincidence. All their products are of outstanding quality and many of them have fairly contained prices, which has caused their sales to be counted in the millions.

And since Xiaomi today rubs shoulders with the best, it was time to show that they too know how to make impressive buildings very much in the style of what Apple does. Because your next headquarters in China will not leave anyone indifferent, we guarantee it.

This is how impressive Xiaomi’s new headquarters in China will be

As we can read in Gizmochina, the well-known New York architectural firm, Ennead Architects, has confirmed the agreement with Xiaomi to design and build a new company headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Under the name “Xiaomi Rubik’s Cube” (Xiaomi Rubik’s Cube), the headquarters will not leave anyone indifferent and is that according to its designers, it will be an elegant architectural fusion between technology and nature. It will have dimensions of 46 thousand square meters, it will be cubic and will have LED lighting panels on all four sides.

And why a cube? For Peter Schubert, main architect of the project, Xiaomi is like a Rubik’s cube in the sense that all the problems that the company tries to solve have different solutions and that no matter which one is chosen, it will always be correct. Anyway, a rather peculiar interpretation but that if it convinces them, we little or nothing can allege.

The company has invested more than 7.76 billion yuan (more than $ 1,000,000,000) and it is expected to be completed by 2024. With this move, Xiaomi wants to show that it is at the height of the largest and that it intends to give it everything in the coming years. Will it become the world’s leading mobile phone company by overtaking Samsung? That only time will tell.

