Winker’s Diner at Firestone Garage closes in Miami Beach, Florida

Winker’s Diner in South Beach closed permanently. GROOT HOSPITALITY

Less than six months after opening in Miami Beach, the Winker’s Diner restaurant closes its doors.

The concept of a sophisticated deli, and with a style at the diner Groot Hospitality firm, owned by club and restaurant mogul David Grutman, suddenly closed for the holidays, even before 2022 began.

The restaurant opened in September 2021 as part of the renovation of the historic Firestone Garage on Alton Road. Previously, the space was a gas station and service station that closed in 2015.

The restaurant seats 240, and served breakfast all day, as well as jumbo sandwiches and soups and salads.

“I like cafeteria food, but I also like to imagine a little more, and add our vision to it,” Grutman told the Miami Herald in early 2021. “We are not going to be exactly the kind of place for those who prefer to get up early.” .

The other two concepts at the Firestone Garage, Toothfairy Bakery and Sushi Fly Chicken, which serves Asian dishes, will remain open, according to a Groot Hospitality spokeswoman. The spokeswoman did not give any reason for the abrupt closure, but said a new Groot concept is expected to open in the Winker’s Diner space in the next 60 days.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on January 8, 2022 3:57 pm.