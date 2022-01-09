WINTER BASEBALL – Núñez and Canó lead the Stars to overtake the Tigres

The Eastern Stars defeated the Tigres del Licey 5-3 on Saturday corresponding to the semifinal series of the 2021-2022 autumn-winter baseball tournament during the match held at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium in this city.

With the victory, the Paquidermos (4-6) move one game away from the second position, which continues in the power of the Tigers (5-5).

Gustavo Núñez commanded the Stars’ offensive attack by hitting three hits (including a double) in three at-bats with two runs scored and one RBI. Robinson Canó was also instrumental in the win, driving in two runs with a double during a four-lap rally at the close of the second inning.

The winning pitcher was Fernando Abad (1-0) as relief, while the loss went to Brandon Lawson (0-2). The rescue was credited by Diógenes Almengó (1).

This Sunday, the team from the green banner receives the visit of the Gigantes del Cibao at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium at five in the afternoon. The designated pitcher to pitch to the Giants is right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang.

For the second night in a row, the Stars did not have the presence of their leader Fernando Tatis due to a flu condition. He is expected to be back in command of the team this Sunday. In his place, there was Pedro López, bench coach.

The match was stopped for 25 minutes due to a sudden rain that fell in the vicinity of the “Sultana del Este” baseball park.

For the homeowners, Jake Kalish started on the mound, who worked three 1/3 innings of two hits, two runs, one walk and two strikeouts. He was escorted by Warner Madrigal (0.2), Luis González (1.0), Daniel Duarte (1.0), Ramón Santos (1.0), Abad (1.0), Gerson Moreno (1.0) and Almengó (1.0).

For the Blues, Lawson started, with work of one and a third of five hits, five runs, two transfers and a strikeout. He was replaced by Frank Garcés (2.2), Germen González (2.2) and Ulises Joaquín (1.1).

The Stars took control of the board at the close of the first inning as a result of a single by Yamaico Navarro’s center field that drove in Gustavo Núñez from the second.

In the next inning, the Greens had four more runs. A first with unstoppable through the middle of the field of Núñez; Junior Lake’s double down the right field and Robinson Cano’s strong hit that hit the right-field wall for another two.

At the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers discounted the score with their first two runs on a single by Hanley Ramírez and a hit line down the left field by Dawel Lugo.

In the seventh, the Tigers came closer on the board with their third run of the game due to a hit by Sergio Alcántara down the left field with the bases loaded.