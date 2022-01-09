With good reason he plays, Michel Leaño has a spoiled trunk and would be a starter in Chivas

Antonio Briseño could start the tournament with Chivas thanks to Leaño.

One of the footballers of Chivas that have been most questioned by the fans could start the tournament as a starter, and it is about Antonio Briseño, who has been totally convinced of the work of the technician Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Despite criticism of his coach, the “Chicken” Briseño assured that Marcelo Michel Leaño has revolutionized Chivas, and made it very clear that from his point of view, the Guadalajara will show an overwhelming form of play and that seeks to have the ball from the beginning of the match.

Antonio Briseño I could dumbbell with Hiram Wed or with Gilberto Sepulveda, well Luis Olivas, who was shaping up to be the incumbent at the central Chivas, could not be ready for the meeting after testing positive for Covid-19 during the week.

Antonio Briseño’s numbers in the Apertura 2021

The last tournament, Antonio Briseño He was one of the footballers who had the most participation, since he played in 14 of the 18 matches played by the Flock according to Liga MX data, and reached 74% of the minutes played in the regular tournament.

