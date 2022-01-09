Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies: the reason for his departure at 77 in New York – Al día

The rock world woke up this Sunday, January 9, with one of those tragic news that makes everything turn gray. Michael Lang, co-creator and organizer of the legendary Woodstock Festival, celebrated in 1969 and forever changed the history of music -also of the two subsequent editions in which they tried to replicate the original festival, those of 1999 and the unfortunate one of 1999- left us this Saturday at 77 years old. The death surprised him in New York City and, as his spokesman, Michael Pagnotta, has reported, the cause has been a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that had been diagnosed long ago.

Michel passes away after a couple of two years without hearing from him publicly. The last time he appeared in public was shortly before the festival’s 50th anniversary celebration. which already appears as the most important line of the legacy that he leaves -and to which we at RockFM dedicate a series of ‘podcasts’ for that anniversary that you can remember again by clicking here-. A commemoration that was surrounded by the controversy of whether or not a re-enactment should take place, half a century later, of one of the events that will be remembered for many years to come.

Story of an entrepreneur

Raised in one of the most legendary neighborhoods in the city that never sleeps like BrooklynHe attended the University of that New York where he has also spent his last days. He studied these studies shortly before taking the path to which he would dedicate himself all his life: that of promoting concerts. It was the end of the 60s and his debut in the world was the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, that had Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and John Lee Hooker, among other great rock names of the time.

His move to an area near Woodstock, also in New York, was the seed for, years later, to set up the most ambitious festival in memory. Along with co-founders John Rosenman, Artie Kornfeld, and John P. Roberts, set up Woodstock, one of the most shocking events in music history, which attracted about 400,000 people to a farm -owned by Max Yasgur- in Bethel, New York and closing the New York State Expressway when attendees left their cars lying around and found other means to get to the festival site.

You may also like…

“Woodstock: 50 years of the festival that changed the world” – Chapter 1

“From Woodstock to Coachella” – Chapter 2