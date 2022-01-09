Would Aaron Rodgers ‘boycott’ the NFL final over Coronavirus protocols?

A former league player said on a radio program that the quarterback would be willing to take this radical action, as the Green Bay Packers star came out of the comments.

Known to all is that Aaron Rodgers lied to the whole National Football League (NFL) regarding your immunization against Coronavirus. Now, from there to ensure that the star of Green bay packers is willing to boycott the Super Bowl LVI, on February 13 in Los Angeles, is something very delicate.

Well, that was precisely what the former quarterback did. Boomer esiason, with past in Cincinnati Bengals, which in his radio program on WFAN stated that several sources close to the player told him that he would be preparing this measure of force.

“Multiple people in Aaron’s direct circle I have been told that, If the Packers make it to the Super Bowl, he will use the previous week to establish an important point; threaten the NFL saying he will not play the Big Game or next season if they do not remove some of the rules related to COVID“stated the driver in his space.

Would Aaron Rodgers boycott the Super Bowl?



But that’s not all, because Esiason also pointed out that the 38-year-old veteran player “He told Jordan Love to be ready”; an affront that his own quarterback He came out to deny on his Twitter account, laughing at these sayings and pointing out that it is a Fake news (fake news).

And if that was not enough, Love himself responded to Rodgers on the social network, stating in a sarcastic tone that he had been the one who sent the information to this radio program. In times of pandemic, to speak and eat fish, you have to be extremely careful.